Physicists detect artificially created ‘ghost particles’ for the first time

Posted: 27 Nov 2021 03:58 GMT

According to the researchers, this “significant breakthrough” will drive a deeper understanding of the “elusive” neutrinos and the role they play in the universe.

The international team of the Forward Search Experiment (FASER) published this November 24 in the journal Physical Review D a study in which they claim to have artificially created neutrinos detected for the first time with the help of a particle accelerator.

Neutrinos are very light, uncharged elementary particles. Despite being fairly common, they rarely interact with particles of matter, making them difficult to detect. Because of this, they are often called ‘ghost particles‘.

On the other hand, neutrinos are produced by stars, supernovae, quasars, and other cosmic objects that emit electromagnetic or radioactive rays that interact with atoms in Earth’s atmosphere.

Although the theory indicated that it was also possible to create them artificially in particle accelerators, until now it had never been possible to detect them.

However, the authors of the recent study, with the help of an instrument called a “compact emulsion detector”, were able to observe six neutrino interactions at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), the world’s largest and highest-energy particle accelerator.

“Before this project, no sign of neutrinos had ever been seen in a particle collider,” said Jonathan Feng, a co-author of the paper and a professor of physics and astronomy at the University of California, Irvine, USA. “This significant advance is a step towards the development of a deeper understanding of these elusive particles and the role they play in the universe“he added.

As the researchers explain, the “compact emulsion detector” works like photographs from old cameras. It is made up of lead and tungsten plates separated by layers of an emulsion.

Some of the neutrinos hit the nuclei of atoms in dense metals, creating other particles that flow through the emulsion. Traces left behind by these particles become visible when the emulsion layers are “revealed.”

An even bigger experiment

“After verifying the effectiveness of the emulsion detector approach to observe the interactions of neutrinos produced in a particle collider, the FASER team is now preparing a new series of experiments with a complete instrument that is much larger and significantly more responsive“Feng assured.

It is a full version of the system called FASERnu. Compared to its pilot version, which only weighed 29 kilograms, the FASERnu will have a weight of more than 1,090 kilograms. Its higher sensitivity will allow it not only to detect neutrinos more frequently, but also to differentiate between the three different varieties that exist.

“Given the power of our new detector […] we hope to register more than 10,000 neutrino interactions in the next run of the LHC, starting in 2022, “stressed David Casper, another co-author of the study, who concludes that his team will detect” the highest-energy neutrinos ever produced from a man-made source. “