Photoshop joins the NFT world making it easy for artists to sign and protect their works

Key facts:

Adobe, the developer of Photoshop, has partnered with platforms such as OpenSea and Rarible.

The signatures that the artists place from Photoshop can be verified on the NFT platform.

Adobe through one of its most iconic editing tools: Photoshop, has taken the first step into the world of NFTs. From the new version, artists will be able to sign, directly with their wallet synchronized with the editing program, their creations.

Thanks to the association of the company with different NFT trading platforms, users will be allowed to validate that whoever places the NFT for sale is the actual owner of the piece.

The news about the launch of this new tool was announced in a press release published by Adobe on October 26. The news was released after the Adobe Max conference, in which the latest news and company launches are discussed.

The company, for its part, has been working on a copyright protection system for more than two years, according to the press release. Originally the Content Authenticity Initiative or CAI was launched. The goal is to offer creators and artists, to be able to have rights that protect their works against theft or falsification.

Now, with the world of NFTs in full swing, of which Adobe’s own director of product, Scott Belsky, claims to be an enthusiast of this technology, the company has decided to adopt what would be the cryptographic signatures of NFTs for the content protection.

The new version of Photoshop, according to the press release, will enable the option for users to sync their wallet, presumably from Ethereum. Once connected, each creation that artists make may be signed with the public key, which will serve as an authentication measure.

We are delighted that the first phase of our ambitious technical and product development work is being launched. While we are starting with digital images, we are also exploring ways to expand to other parts of the Adobe Creative Cloud suite and will spend the next year testing new digital media formats. Will Allen Vice President of Product at Adobe.

NFT Platforms Joins Adobe

With the signed creations, according to the statement, NFT trading platforms will be able to verify their authenticity. When someone wishes to mint or upload an NFT for sale, said image will be validated by requiring that the public address of the user who is publishing the NFT must match the signature of the original NFT.

In OpenSea, the credentials will indicate from which application the NFT was created, being in this case, Photoshop. Source: OpenSea.

To make this possible, Adobe has partnered with NFT platforms such as OpenSea, Rarible, SuperRare or KnownOrigin. Since these are platforms that work on the Ethereum network, it is presumed that, for now, Photoshop will only allow to synchronize wallets belonging to this network. This matter is not clear within the statement..

Along with NFT platforms, Content Credentials are already active on other websites, such as Twitter, which has recently enabled a function to send and receive tips in Bitcoin, as reported by CryptoNews.

On the other hand, in the event that signed creations are used illegally within another new creation -which would allow the creation of a new NFT verified by a different signature-, it is not clear whether Adobe and the NFT platforms will perform a collation of each published piece. Nor is it known whether the information will remain in a database to determine whether or not there is any abuse of the copyright of the original creator.