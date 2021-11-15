Peru’s Defense Minister presents his irrevocable resignation after the scandal over irregular promotions in the Armed Forces

Posted: Nov 15, 2021 11:55 GMT

Walter Ayala defends that his action was “legal and correct” and that the complaints against him are “politicking.”

Peruvian Defense Minister Walter Ayala resigned “irrevocably” from his post on Sunday night amid the scandal unleashed after allegations of alleged pressure from the Pedro Castillo Government for the irregular promotion of two colonels of the Armed Forces .

In the tweet in which he notified his decision, Ayala affirmed that he had demonstrated “reliable and correct legal action in the process of military promotion and relief” and that he assumed “total political responsibility” for the fact. “Thank you, President Pedro Castillo. Enough of politicking. Let the government!“he added.

I have demonstrated reliable legal and correct action in the process of military promotion and relief. I assume full political responsibility for it, therefore, as a democrat, I irrevocably resign from the Ministry of Defense, thank you President @PedroCastillo Enough of politicking Let Govern! – Walter Ayala Gonzales (@ walterayala3000) November 14, 2021

Previously, the outgoing Defense Minister had placed his position in order, as he had reported in another trill in which he asked not to use “pretexts against democracy.” However, he himself stated that the president had asked him to continue at the head of that portfolio.

This controversy was sparked after the former commanders of the Army José Vizcarra Álvarez and of the Air Force Jorge Luis Chaparro, retired after Castillo’s assumption of the presidency, denounce that they had received pressure from Ayala and the Secretary General of the Government Palace, Bruno Pacheco, to promote Colonels Carlos Sánchez Cahuancama and Ciro Bocanegra, close to the president. According to their testimonies, they have refused to do so because the military did not meet the requirements.

Ayala and Congress

Last Friday Alaya appeared before the Defense Commission of Congress to report on the promotion process within the Armed Forces after the Legislative approved a motion to question him on the same matter. It was expected that next Tuesday Ayala would be questioned and censored in Parliament.

One day before, the Prosecutor’s Office announced that it would open a preliminary investigation against Ayala for the alleged pressure exerted for promotions in the Armed Forces. The investigation will be carried out to verify the alleged commission of the crimes of abuse of authority and illegal sponsorship.

This new resignation was preceded, at the beginning of November, by the former Minister of the Interior, Luis Barranzuela, who was involved in a scandal after he organized a party at his house, despite the fact that social encounters are prohibited due to the pandemic.

Since Castillo announced the composition of his Cabinet, he has received strong pressure from the opposition through the media to change its members. Therefore, three months after assuming power, the president had to renew it, with the endorsement of the Legislature.