Peru rules out the “unilateral” closure of mining operations, after the controversy generated by an announcement by the president of the Council of Ministers

Posted: Nov 24, 2021 19:15 GMT

Last week, the official announced the closure of several mines that have been responsible for the contamination of the headwaters of the rivers in that area.

The Peruvian Council of Ministers reported this Wednesday that the Government rules out “the closure and request for the unilateral withdrawal” of mining operations in the South American country, after a controversy generated by an announcement by the chief of staff, Mirtha Vásquez, which caused the rejection of a UK company.

“We discard the closure and request for unilateral withdrawal of the operations of the mining units, which comply with the legal requirements and conditions established in the national and sectorial legislation, and which have the corresponding permits in force“says the statement from the Council of Ministers.

In the text, the institution adds that mining companies can “request extensions, extensions and modifications to their permits to explore and exploit in strict adherence to what is established by current regulations “and that the competent authorities” must evaluate such requests in accordance with the legislation, and must comply with the processes of citizen participation and transparency established by law. “

It also indicates that “closure plans (progressive, final, and post closure) and their modifications”, presented by the companies and approved by the competent authorities, are managed and controlled by the State, in accordance with current regulations, so that “the cessation of activities is carried out within a sustainable environmental framework.”

Controversy

This clarification comes after last week, during an activity in Coracora, Ayacucho, Vásquez announced the closure of four mines that have been responsible for the contamination of the headwaters of the rivers in that area.

The mines that would be affected by this closure are Inmaculada, Pallancata, Apumayo and Breapampa, which are located in the headwaters of the southern Ayacucho basin.

Inmaculada and Pallancata belong to UK miner Hochschild, which suffered a plunge of more than 50% of its shares after Vásquez’s announcement.

The company assured that it was not aware of the decision, despite the fact that from Vásquez’s office they clarify that these facilities already had closure plans, even for two years. Given this, Hochschild reported that it will “vigorously defend” its projects, which consist of gold and silver extraction.

In the statement published this Wednesday, the Peruvian government indicates that it is currently “seeking promote a new approach to active engagement and positive among the mining companies and the populations of the areas of influence “, with the purpose of” addressing the concerns of the communities and caring for the environment. “