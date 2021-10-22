PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel says he underinvested in BTC

Peter Thiel, co-founder of PayPal and Palantir, has revealed that he feels he did not invest enough in Bitcoin (BTC / USD).

He shared his regrets while speaking during an evening event in Miami on October 20, saying that he feels he did not invest enough in flagship crypto. His comments came after BTC rallied to establish a new ATH at $ 66,930.39 (£ 48,490.73).

Thiel reportedly hesitated to invest in BTC because it was a secret known to all. However, the stratospheric rise of BTC made him wonder if it would trend even higher.

He added that the trick to making a profit after investing in BTC holds, adding that the performance of the coin shows that it is still a sufficient secret.

He promoted crypto, saying they align with his political philosophy as they push for decentralization. He then criticized artificial intelligence (AI), especially the low-tech form of surveillance, which is essentially communist in nature.

BTC’s performance shows instability in the political system

Speaking at a separate event hosted by the conservative law group Federalist Society on Monday, Thiel opined that the rise in the price of BTC is a clear indicator that the political system is unstable.

While he doesn’t advocate for anyone buying BTC at more than $ 60,000.00 (£ 43,469.70) per token, Thiel said:

But surely the fact that it is at $ 60,000 is a very hopeful sign. It is the canary in the coal mine. It is the most honest market we have in the country, and it tells us that this decrepit… regime is about to explode.

This news comes after Thiel spoke during a virtual event for the conservative Nixon Seminar in April, describing himself as a pro-crypto, pro-Bitcoin maximalist.

“Even though I’m a pro-crypto, pro-Bitcoin maximalist person, I do wonder whether at this point Bitcoin should also be thought of in part as a Chinese financial weapon against the US” says @Paypal co-founder Peter Thiel . More on cryptocurrencies from The #NixonSeminar: pic.twitter.com/sIUQTQEWgr – Richard Nixon Foundation (@nixonfoundation) April 7, 2021

At the time, he also said that he was wondering if BTC was part of China’s financial weapon against the US dollar. He argued that BTC was more suitable as a functional reserve currency than China’s e-CNY, which he dismissed as a totalitarian measurement device.

Thiel’s support for BTC comes after other billionaires, including Tesla’s Elon Musk and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey, announced their support for the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

BTC sinks after hitting a new ATH

While BTC has been on a bullish streak since the beginning of the month, it began to pull back on this growth immediately after peaking above $ 66,000.00 (£ 47,814.69). At the time of writing, 4:16 pm, the coin is trading at $ 63,165.54 (£ 45,759.33) after losing 5.20% in the last 24 hours.

