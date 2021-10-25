payments in Cuba, Binance blocks in Colombia, scams and more

Key facts:

In Colombia, Binance blocked accounts due to a Dutch police investigation.

A new fraud involving the Chivo Wallet came to light in El Salvador.

Bitcoin in Spanish speaking is a weekly newsletter from . in which we review the most important news related to bitcoin, cryptocurrencies and blockchains in the Hispanic world.

Last week, the Spanish-speaking bitcoin world was marked by the blocking of accounts to Binance users in Colombia, a scam carried out on the same exchange but in Venezuela and a new form of fraud associated with the Chivo Wallet in El Salvador .

On the other hand, we can highlight a news that impacts several South American countries: the arrival of the OSL exchange, regulated in Hong Kong, which will be available to clients from Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.

For the rest of the week’s highlights, here are the most important news related to bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in Spanish-speaking countries:

Argentina

We started our tour in Argentina. In the southernmost country of the American continent, users of bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies have the option of pay in more than a hundred new businesses through Bitrefill, while the vehicle dealer Espasa partnered with the Buenbit exchange to incorporate payments with two stablecoins: tether (USDT) and DAI into its offer.

A negative event also marked the week in Argentina: a security breach in the National Registry of Persons that led to the leakage of personal data of all Argentines with a national identity document (DNI). That information ended up in deep web forums, where it was put up for sale.

Colombia

In Colombia there was cloth to cut, with a controversial provision that includes the new budget law, recently approved. The Colombian government may take bank accounts with a balance of less than 92,000 pesos (around 20 dollars) that have gone more than a year without being used.

Message received by one of the complaining users. Source: Binance screenshot.

On the other hand, Binance users in Colombia have seen their accounts on the exchange blocked, due to an investigation by the Dutch police about which the company has not provided further details.

Cuba

We are going to the island of Cuba. There, merchants that accept bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies have proliferated, as demonstrated by the local influencer Erich García Cruz and we reported in . on October 19.

The Savior

The Savior. Earth with permanent bitcoiners reflectors pointing at it. Among the various information that emerged this last week, in the Central American country stands out a new fraud with the government wallet for the use of bitcoin, the Chivo Wallet: According to the team behind the development of the wallet, a fraud associated with short-term trading forced them to temporarily disable the option to see the price of bitcoin frozen for a minute.

On the other hand, the government of Nayib Bukele remains optimistic about the positive impact that bitcoin will have on its economy. So much so, that they aspire to obtain a loan of about 1,300 million dollars from the International Monetary Fund, despite the fact that this body does not welcome the adoption of cryptocurrency in the country.

In another government note, Banco Hipotecario opened the call for a hackathon focused on the use of bitcoin for the banking sector. The entity will distribute up to $ 250,000 in prizes.

The Mexican airline Volaris arrived in El Salvador. And although Bukele assured that it would be the first airline in the world to accept bitcoin, that is not entirely true. First, the company would only receive the cryptocurrency at its headquarters in San Salvador. Also, the option is not available at the moment.

A brief trip to the recent past: the Bitcoin Beach wallet, created in the El Zonte community months before the adoption of bitcoin in the country, has a liquidity over $ 1 billion on your Lightning Network payment channel node.

Bitcoin Beach node data. Source: 1ml.com.

Spain

Let’s go to Europe for a moment. Spain is taking important steps in terms of bitcoin adoption. Last week the Bank of Spain published the regulations so that banks can request permission to operate with bitcoin, something that local banks have been crying out for.

Guatemala

Another short step. This time for Guatemala, The only country outside the United States in which Facebook launched its Novi digital wallet. The stablecoin USDP will be used in that wallet, in alliance with Paxos and Coinbase.

Honduras

In Honduras, farmers now have a platform through which they can access financing with cryptocurrencies. This is EthicHub, which has already started with a pilot plan with five coffee growers.

Mexico

Wrestling has a privileged space in Mexico. And right in that country, the discipline will feature a collection of non-fungible tokens, the popular NFT collectibles. The World Wrestling Council will also launch tokens for fans (fan tokens).

Paraguay

The Paraguayan police raided the headquarters of the Zoe Capital company in Asunción, capital of the South American country. According to the authorities, the action was carried out because this company offers investments without authorization.

Venezuela

We are still among the police, but now in Guárico state, Venezuela. Two men were arrested in that country for having scammed at least $ 133,000 with cryptocurrencies through the Binance exchange, where they had several profiles with false names. A third man involved is being searched by the police forces.

For its part, in the state of Miranda, the Bolivarian National Police (PNB) of Venezuela seized a total of 165 graphics cards (GPU) that were used to mine cryptocurrencies in networks such as Ethereum without having the permits issued by the country’s authorities. South America. The raid was attended by officials from the National Superintendence of Crypto Assets and Related Activities.

Part of the equipment seized during the operation. Source: Instagram / dipcpnb.oficial.

Events of the week

Among the events related to bitcoin, cryptocurrencies and blockchains in the region for this week, the following stand out in the . calendar:

Monday, October 25: “Digital currencies”, organized by Web3 Latam. Tuesday, October 26: “DefiNation”, Web3 Latam event. Wednesday, October 27: “NFT’s”. Organized by Web3 Latam. Thursday, October 28: “Introductory talk to Bitcoin and Blockchain”, by the NGO Bitcoin Argentina. Friday, October 29: “Blockchain x Social Impact”, organized by Web3 Latam.

Merchants that accept cryptocurrencies in Spanish-speaking countries

Do you know or do you have a small business that accepts bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for its products and services?

We invite you to share the information with us through [email protected] We will report on the adoption of cryptocurrencies of that business in any of the Spanish-speaking countries.