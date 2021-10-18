Pay in online casinos with cryptocurrencies: match it – CryptoMagazine® .

There is no doubt that cryptocurrencies are a secure payment method without intermediaries and that is why they have become a very attractive option for many sectors, such as online gaming. Online casinos are following this trend and it is more than possible that in the not too distant future, you will be able to pay at online casinos with cryptocurrencies. Find out what 2021 will bring us and beyond!

Trends that suggest that paying in online casinos with cryptocurrencies is closer than it may seem

1.The casinos will offer them as a payment option

Although right now there are very few online casinos, and almost none of renowned, that offer the possibility of betting with cryptocurrencies, more and more platforms accept these currencies. Due to the strong competition between the number players in the sector, it is more than likely that they will begin to explore this option as a way to differentiate themselves.

Let’s keep in mind that online casinos cover all popular payment methods: from credit cards to bank transfers. The popularity of these currencies is what can make it interesting for operators that customers can pay at online casinos with cryptocurrencies.

2.The knowledge and use of cryptocurrencies by players will grow

Cryptocurrencies are much more than a trend and they undoubtedly attract a lot of global attention. It is not difficult to infer that online players, accustomed to the digital environment, know them and value them as an option.

Because for them, paying at online casinos with cryptocurrencies like Bitconin have obvious advantages:

They are discreet: there are no intermediaries and they are “invisible” to banks and administrations.

They are anonymous – Many online players likely prefer to remain anonymous and discreet. Crypto transactions don’t use your bank accounts or credit cards. The casino only requires your digital wallet address.

They are safer: you should not leave your credit card number or other bank information. Although online gaming platforms are usually safe and invest resources in it, cryptocurrencies can be a great completely safe alternative.

As more players discover these benefits, the number of those who prefer to use digital currencies to play online will increase.

3. Cryptocurrencies: more than Bitcoin

Although Bitcoin is the dominant cryptocurrency, there are other options as well. Ethereum appears to have positioned itself as a stable crypto security. Dogecoin, Litecoin and other alternatives to BTC are also beginning to be thriving. Reports indicate that the cryptocurrency market capitalization exceeded $ 2.5 trillion, which is impressive.

Online casinos should be interested in increasing their selection of cryptocurrencies. Many players invest in crypto, and they have different digital currencies in their wallets. The option to use them to play their favorite games could draw them to a specific gambling site.

4. Transactions must be accelerated

Some online casinos take time to process crypto transactions depending on the provider and the transaction. However, most providers try to make deposits instantly, as players can quickly need funds.

Online gambling platforms that want to be more attractive to players playing with cryptocurrencies should streamline transactions.

5. What we like to hear most: no commissions

Apart from greater agility in transactions, another trend that we may see is the minimum or no commission in the processing of cryptocurrencies. Today, all banks and other payment services include some type of commission for withdrawing money or for transfers. Banks and other payment services typically include a processing fee for each withdrawal request. However, cryptocurrency transactions are free of brokerage and fees.

Casinos sometimes charge a commission, but this is something that we could see change since, as we have said before, the saturation of players in the sector pushes them to seek formulas that make them more attractive to players.

6. Bonuses and promotions focused on cryptocurrencies

Online casinos may decide to motivate players to use cryptocurrencies by creating specific promotions focused on these currencies.

These types of promotions could be aimed at offering more loyalty points if BTC is spent, particular games that use blockchain or bonuses for deposits made in cryptocurrencies.

7. Not just the online casino

Although normally when we think of online gambling we think of online casinos, we see that there are many other companies related to digital entertainment that are investing in BTC or other currencies. This means that in addition to online casinos, we could see the widespread use of these currencies in online bingo halls and even in games of skill in which virtual currencies are obtained.

The legislation at the moment does not seem to allow the use of this type of currencies in online video games in the medium term, but in the future it could even become a reality.

8. A more regulated gaming market

Cryptocurrencies have long been in the crosshairs of governments and financial institutions that want to regulate these payment methods. The issuance of digital currency by Central Banks does not seem far-fetched.

The gaming sector is quite regulated in many countries for a security issue, and the use of Blockchain technology can automate the process and this regulation can be part of the protocol. There will be no way to manipulate blockchain-powered games. This will contribute to the safety of the players and facilitate the work of the gaming authorities. It is clear that paying in online casinos with cryptocurrencies will make the sector much safer.

Conclusions

In view of the trends and undeniable popularity of cryptocurrencies, they will be more present than ever in online gambling. Casinos will expand the selection of valid cryptocurrencies to play and offer special benefits for using these payment methods. Users will positively value these fast and secure payment options and for casinos it will be an opportunity for differentiation that will help them increase their market share.