Panic on the runway: More than 130 passengers flee in terror from a plane in Brazil after the flight attendants shout that it is going to explode (VIDEO)

Posted: 27 Nov 2021 00:19 GMT

The incident occurred at the Merechan Rondón International Airport in the city of Cuiabá.

The 132 passengers of flight 2751 of the Brazilian airline Azul lived a moment of heartbreak and fright at dawn this Thursday, when the crew of the aircraft warned them amid shouts to immediately leave the plane.

The incident occurred at the Merechan Rondón International Airport in the Brazilian city of Cuiabá, in Mato Grosso, in the south of the country, at approximately 2:00 in the morning, when the passengers were already on board and the aircraft was about to take off.

According to local media, upon receiving the notice from the crew, the passengers ran desperately to the security gates to jump down the emergency slides while the airplane’s turbines were still on, a Airbus 320 which was destined for the city of Guarulhos, in Sao Paulo.

In the videos recorded by the passengers and published by Brazilian media, it can be seen how despair and panic seizes the passengers as they crowd the corridor in search of the emergency exit to jump onto the airport runway, which had to paralyze their work for more than two hours.

The local media JP detailed that the company that manages the Aeropuerto Centro Oeste (COA) terminal reported that During the evacuation, several passengers were injured with minor abrasions and that two women, a pregnant woman who was badly affected by the incident and another who had an ankle injury, were taken to a hospital.

Likewise, the medium adds that the airline sent a press release to regret what happened and to inform that it was providing all the necessary support to its customers. He also confirmed that the aircraft had to abort take-off due to an electrical failure which was presented, which is why the flight commander proceeded to evacuate the plane, which is now under maintenance and under investigation.

Direct witnesses

The passenger Juliana Amorim told the local media G1 that the difficulties arose both because they could not open one of the evacuation doors, and because of the problems that the rear slide presented during the escape.

“The stewardesses began to say that the plane was going to explode, that the plane had to be evacuated and that sparked despair. No one could open the door, “recalls Amorim.

The woman adds that during the evacuation she saw many injured people, because the rear slide did not touch the ground. “When I went down the slide the turbine was onMaybe that’s why the slide didn’t open all the way “and” there were people who fell from above, “he explains.

Wenderson Campos, another passenger who was traveling with his wife and son, told the outlet that the plane stopped abruptly before the flight attendant yelled at them to get out immediately, amid smoke and the smell of burning.

“People started pushing and I was with a child. They all went down the slide, behind the turbine. I went downstairs, left my baby and went back to look for my wife and she fell and got hurt. Another woman broke her foot and a pregnant woman felt very bad. There was only one ambulance, “he says.

His wife, Natalya do Nascimento Campos, said that help took a long time to arrive. “People did not know what had happened and did not know how to convey what was happening,” he adds.