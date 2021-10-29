Over 60% of Americans Believe Their Data Is Worth More Than Bitcoin, Survey Finds

A study by a firm that helps consumers take control of their data, called mePrism, inquired about people’s perception of the value of bitcoin (BTC) compared to their personal data.

Currently, the price of bitcoin is USD 62,231, according to CoinGeko.

The survey, conducted in the United States last September, found that 64% of consumers believe that their data They are “a more valuable asset than bitcoin,” but they underestimate their value by thousands of dollars, unaware of the scope and number of transactions in which your personal information is used.

“Our own empirical data suggests that the average user data is valued at $ 7,500 or much more, as their data is bought and sold approximately 2,200 times,” the statement said.

The USD 7,500 calculated by mePrism contrasts with a study by the intelligence firm against cyberthreats IntSights, collected by . in 2020.

In the report, IntSights suggests that the price of personal data on the dark web goes from 0 to 5 dollars, others go from USD 20 to USD 100, even those that cost more than $ 1,000. Although some data and services can be worth up to six figures.

Another April survey by cryptocurrency exchange Gemini indicated that the 63% of American adults are curious about digital assets, a fact reported by ..

The vast majority of those consulted are willing to sell their personal information directly to corporations. Source: elements.envato.

Personal data for sale

The study also touched on issues related to the sale of personal information and the lightness with which consumers in the United States take it.

In fact, people are not afraid that their information will be sold for profit. Apparently, the concern of consumers focuses more on the lack of knowledge about what information is sold from them and at what price.

Although the company did not detail the number of participants in the study, claim that 66% of Americans “felt confident knowing the type of data that was collected about them,” while 81% were unaware that companies had their facial coordinates stored.

Other data that the survey exposes is that those consulted, apart from not having problems with their information being used by corporations, would like a greater transparency regarding the companies that obtain your personal data.

86% of respondents would be willing to sell your information directly to marketing companies. On the other hand, 79% of those consulted say that they would acquire a product or service from a company that has bought their personal information directly.