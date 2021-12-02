One of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged victims reveals how she was groomed for the tycoon by her ex-partner Ghislaine Maxwell

Posted: Dec 1, 2021 23:19 GMT

Identified as ‘Jane’, the woman stated that, during her sexual encounters with the American billionaire, which took place between 1994 and 1997, when she was a teenager, Maxwell’s presence “was very carefree.”

The first of the four main whistleblowers in the Ghislaine Maxwell case stated this Tuesday, during a court hearing, that Jeffrey Epstein’s then-partner and alleged pimp was often in the room when she, then a teenager, had sexual relations with the financier. Epstein died in 2019 in a New York jail, where he awaited trial after being charged with sex trafficking of minors.

Today 40 years old and identified only as ‘Jane’ to protect her acting career, the woman declared that during her sexual encounters with the American billionaire, which took place between 1994 and 1997, Maxwell’s presence “was very carefree”, “as if it were not a big deal,” says AP. He explained that the defendant gave him instructions on how to give Epstein sexual massages and that he sometimes participated physically.

The witness’s testimony was presented by prosecutors to support their central accusation, according to which Maxwell recruited and groomed minors, including girls, for Epstein to sexually abuse them, which would have happened from 1994 to at least 2004.

‘Jane’ explained that she met Maxwell and the businessman – who presented himself as a donor – in 1994, when she was 14 years old and was attending a music camp in the state of Michigan in search of a singing career, and specified that She and her mother were not long in receiving an invitation to the magnate’s house, located in Palm Beach (Florida). Although her mother was not included in the subsequent invitations, she had been “very impressed and in love with the wealth, the opulence”, and thought Maxwell and Epstein must really think their daughter was specialdeclared ‘Jane’.

She added that the couple later took her shopping for clothes, including underwear, and asked her about her life after her father’s sudden death.

“I was frozen with fear”

The witness noted that the abuse began when Epstein took her hand one day and said, “Follow me,” to lead her to a house by the pool. Then he pulled down his pants, pulled her closer and “proceeded to masturbate.” “I was frozen in fear,” he said. “I was terrified, I felt disgusting and ashamed”.

She revealed that on another occasion they took her to a massage parlor where Epstein and Maxwell abused her. “There were hands everywhere and Jeffrey proceeded to masturbate again,” she said, adding that other encounters included sex toys or turned into “orgies” with other young women and the defendant.

In addition, during a court hearing on Wednesday, ‘Jane’ claimed that during the following years he traveled with Epstein and Maxwell “maybe 10 times”, either in the billionaire’s private plane or on commercial flights, reports ABC News. Thus, he visited both the businessman’s residence in New York and his ranch in New Mexico, where he suffered more sexual abuse by Epstein. He specified that it was Maxwell who normally organized his trips.

For her part, Maxwell’s attorney, Laura Menninger, attacked the credibility of the witness, asking him why he waited more than 20 years to report the alleged abuses. In addition, he wanted to know why, if it was true that he had spoken before with his brothers and others close to him about Epstein’s behavior, he left Maxwell out of those stories. “Did you ever mention Ghislaine Maxwell?” The defender asked. “I don’t know,” the witness replied, adding that she only recalled feeling uncomfortable going into details.

Maxwell faces six counts of alleged conspiracy with Epstein and collaboration in his abuse of underage girls. If convicted, she can spend up to 80 years in prison. The suspect has denied all allegations.