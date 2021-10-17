Olyseum: cryptocurrencies and blockchain to interact with your idols

The restrictions stemming from the Covid pandemic have made social interaction much more complicated. However, crypto fans have come up with a different way of relating to their favorite stars. The result: Olyseum

It is scientifically proven that we need social interactions to make the most of life. Although some people prefer to avoid others as much as possible, that won’t always work. Scientists attribute several health benefits to regular social interaction, such as better mental health, better brain health, and feeling like we “belong.” In addition, in this age of technology that makes interactions with companies and institutions far from personal, we need our friends, families and people we admire more than ever.

These days this is much easier said than done. Many countries continue to face severe restrictions on social contacts and interactions. The situation is far from ideal and requires solutions. Unfortunately, there is no easy solution to these problems and shortcomings. However, there is a technological solution that can facilitate social interaction with stars and celebrities.

The emergence of modern technologies such as blockchain and cryptocurrencies offers enormous potential and not only for the financial sector, but there are many more fields to explore.

Thanks to these technologies, there are solutions like Olyseum. A platform that improves engagement and interaction between stars and fans to a new level and offers some cool features and options.

What is Olyeum and why is it important?

As a project focused on xNFTs (non-fungible tokens), Olyseum goes beyond what traditional non-fungible tokens offer. It is not just about creating digital art, but about facilitating experiences. More specifically, unique experiences between the stars and their fans.

By offering live experiences and collectibles, the Olyseum takes the engagement between stars and fans a step further. With the help of former FC Barcelona players and security guru Kevin Mitnick, Olyseum is a viable solution. The community of fans flock to this platform to connect with their favorite stars.

The power of all this is the Experiential Tokens. These tokens have an extra layer of value, as fans can monetize their engagement with the stars and get exclusive live experiences. Furthermore, users can exchange these experiences with other fans. Each xNFT includes exclusive experiences with star creators. With interactions and experiences in high demand – now more than ever – the Olyseum company provides tremendous value beyond the financial aspect.

Final thoughts

Fans typically have no way of meeting their favorite stars in real life, much less interacting with them. A project like the Olyseum changes this situation and creates a kind of controlled environment. Users can collect xNFTs and exchange the ones they don’t need for others to complete their sets. Each completed sestine grants an exclusive experience with that star.

The combination of blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and experiences with fan stars in one package has enormous potential. Olyseum shows the whole world what is possible. The community of crypto fans is already building their collection of xNFTs to unlock interactions with the stars live and exclusively. For everyone else, now would be a good time to explore what this project has to offer.