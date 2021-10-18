Number of Bitcoin whales on the rise as BTC chases a new all-time high

Bitcoin whales are not slowing down on their accumulation tour despite rising prices. Bitcoin has now hit $ 62K for the first time in five months and the market has rejoiced at this milestone. With further growth expected in the coming weeks, investors are making sure not to miss out on what the digital asset has to offer in terms of value.

BTC is now the de facto internet store of value, so investors are FOMO-getting into the asset. This has resulted in a higher price for BTC. However, the majority stake is still skewed in favor of whales. These addresses that have 100 to 1,000 BTC in their balances are increasing the share of the total circulating supply that they control, and data shows that there has been an increase in the number of whale addresses that have 100 to 1,000 BTC.

Related reading | Bitcoin breaks $ 60,000 ahead of SEC ETF approvals

Addresses with 100 to 1,000 BTC jumps 1.9%

A recent report from Santiment showed that the number of addresses with between 100 and 1,000 BTC in their balances had increased in the last five weeks. It was reported that 254 new addresses had increased their stocks to join this category of whales, who now own about 21.3% of the total circulating supply of bitcoins.

BTC price is trading north of $ 61K | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The 254 new addresses represent a 1.9% increase in the number of these whale holders, indicating a greater sense of accumulation among bitcoin investors in recent weeks. It is one of the fastest whale address growths in the history of the digital asset and as buying pressure continues to mount, more addresses are expected to be added to its stock to exceed 100 BTC.

“The number of #Bitcoin addresses that have between $ 100 and $ 1,000 BTC has grown substantially in the last five weeks. There are now 254 more of these whale directions compared to five weeks ago, representing a remarkable 1.9% increase in this short period of time. The number of #Bitcoin addresses that have between $ 100 and $ 1,000 BTC has grown substantially in the last five weeks. There are now 254 more of these whale directions compared to five weeks ago, representing a notable increase of 1.9% in this short period of time. “- Santiment Report

Most Bitcoin holders have profits

The profit margins seen by bitcoin investors have contributed to the accumulation patterns seen in the asset. Glassnode reported that most bitcoin holders make a profit due to the recent price spike. It is estimated that 99.02% of all circulating supply of BTC has profits.

Related reading | Strike launches new feature to allow users to convert wages to Bitcoin

With bitcoin only around $ 3,000 less than its previous high, the analytics firm reported that there are only 0.98 BTC left in circulation that was spent at a higher price. These are the coins that investors spent between the price ranges of $ 62K to $ 64K, and with the price of the digital asset targeting new all-time highs, it may not be long until 100% of BTC in circulation is held. at a profit.

Featured Image from Analytics Insight, Chart from TradingView.com