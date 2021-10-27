now you can pay with bitcoin Netflix, Adidas, Uber and 100 companies without commissions

Key facts:

Not one more satoshi, not one less satoshi for your purchases through the Bitrefill prepaid card platform. This is a company that allows you to acquire various products and services through bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies.

The company, established in Stockholm and with a presence in hundreds of countries, reported that the purchase of all its products, including telephone recharges, they will not generate commissions at the time of making transactions.

The new company policy is valid in Spain and 22 other European countries, as well as in the United States and Canada. Bitrefill did not disclose whether the initiative would also expand to Latin America.

In a statement, the company said that the initiative is part of a “new strategy” because they are in a “more solid position.” Likewise, they claim that stopping charging commissions “improves their prices” on most of their products.

Bitrefill explained, that they get the gift cards, some with discounts, others with the same value and others paying a premium. That makes them have to charge a price above the card’s face value in some cases. Although that is a thing of the past with the new zero commissions modality.

Bitrefill will stop charging commissions for considering that they are in a solid and consolidated position.

Founded in 2015, Bitrefill allows its users to buy gift cards for various brands and services like Uber, Netflix, Spotify, Amazon, Google Play and more than 1,000 services.

Commissions will not be paid in Spain

One of the European countries where Bitrefill is active is Spain. There users can purchase gift cards, without commissions, from brands such as Adidas, Nike, Ikea, Cepsa, El Corte Inglés, Carrefour and Primark. Also video games such as League of Legends and Fornite or make telephone recharges from the main operators such as Movistar and Vodafone.

Likewise, Spaniards can buy and reserve airline tickets and hotel rooms through Flight and Hotel Gift.

The most renowned brands are available for Spain at Bitrefill.

Bitrefill also made mention that, in addition to the announcement of the elimination of commissions, they will continue with the Rewards Program that started in June 2020. This is an initiative that gives users of the option to receive bitcoins with every purchase they make on the platform.

“Living with cryptocurrencies is now cheaper, easier and more convenient than ever. And as always, you will also earn Sats-backs on each purchase (1% minimum), ”Bitrefill said.

The rewards are denominated entirely in satoshis, which is the Bitcoin sub-unit of measure named after its founder, Satoshi Nakamoto; being that 100,000,000 satoshis (or sats) are equivalent to one bitcoin.

Bitrefill grows and partners with Binance

Bitrefill’s growth was evidenced recently, after partnering with one of the largest bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, such as Binance.

This media reported that both companies joined forces to facilitate product payments between your platforms, through Binance Pay, a payment tool of the exchange house.

By joining Binance Pay you can buy gift cards with 40 different cryptocurrencies and stablecoinsAmong them are Cardano (ADA), Binance Coin (BNB), polkadot (DOT), XRP, monero (XMR) and Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC) and many more.