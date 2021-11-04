Now you can pay with bitcoin at 100 Montaditos, a restaurant in Spain

Key facts:

For now, it will be possible to pay with bitcoin and another 60 cryptocurrencies in a pilot restaurant.

Bit2Me partnered with Grupo Restalia, a Spanish gastronomic company.

The traditional Spanish restaurant specializing in stuffed sandwiches, 100 Montaditos, announced this week that it would begin accepting bitcoin (BTC) as a means of payment, after having partnered with the Bit2Me exchange.

This was reported by the Spanish exchange house in a publication on social networks, where they highlight a “union of forces” with the Restalia Group, which is the neorestaurant company behind that restaurant and others such as The Good Burger or La Sureña.

Neo-restaurants, by definition, are all gastronomic establishments characterized by offering food in a short time, with large capacity to serve a considerable number of customers.

They clarify that, now, it will be possible to pay with bitcoin and another 60 cryptocurrencies in a pilot restaurant of the 100 Montaditos chain, located in the La Vaguada Shopping Center, in Madrid.

As required, thanks to the Bit2Me Pay service, you can pay instantly, saving time and mining fees. For this, the client must have that application installed and with funds deposited. But there is no limitation: you can pay using any other wallet.

For Bit2Me, the announcement of the famous restaurant is a “great step to continue bringing bitcoin and cryptocurrencies to society.”

There are already several products and services that can be paid with cryptocurrency in Spain. Source: Bit2Me.

A bigger foray into Spain

This Bit2Me ad with 100 Montaditos can be translated as a bigger foray of bitcoin and the rest of the cryptocurrencies on the market in Spain, a country that, coincidentally, advances regulations for the entire ecosystem, through the registry of virtual asset service providers.

In fact, there are other niches and shops that have been opened to cryptocurrencies, as is the case with the travel agency Mint57. Other products and services can also be paid with cryptocurrencies in Spain, as is the case with Netflix or Uber, thanks to Bitrefill, a start up that allows you to acquire various products and services by canceling with crypto assets.

According to what is reported in this newspaper, through this platform, with a large presence in Spain, gift cards can be purchased, without commissions, from brands such as Adidas, Nike, Ikea, Cepsa, El Corte Inglés, Carrefour and Primark.

Restaurants around the world that accept bitcoin

100 Montaditos now joins the list of the many restaurants scattered around the world that accept the first cryptocurrency on the market as a means of payment.

In the north of Spain, in France, at least 1,500 food outlets were opened to BTC, all of which are part of the Just Eat delivery network.

Restaurant users now have bitcoin as a new payment option in the franchise’s mobile application, in addition to credit cards, PayPal, cash, among others.

And in the United States, for example, more than 600 restaurants throughout the country accept bitcoin as a form of payment, among which stands out Morton’s Steak House and the seafood restaurants, Bubba Gump Shirmp Co and Joe Crab Shack, which are part from the Landry Hospitality Group.