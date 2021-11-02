Now you can buy dash with bolivars on Binance P2P

Key facts:

Dash became the eighth Binance P2P coin to exchange for bolivars in Venezuela.

Each dash is worth $ 188, which is equivalent to 0.003 bitcoin.

This article contains referral links. Know more.

Binance added to its peer-to-peer (P2P) system the possibility of exchanging bolivars for the dash cryptocurrency and vice versa. This new function is possible both within Venezuela and anywhere in the world.

This cryptocurrency is not new to the platform. Binance was already providing dash access prior to this launch. But until before Monday, November 1, it did not allow to acquire it directly in its P2P system with bolivars in Venezuela. To obtain it, it was necessary to buy bitcoin first, for example, and then exchange it for dash.

Now yes it is now possible to exchange dash for bolivars, without other conversions in between, through Binance P2P. This system allows the same users to post ads to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. Although this is not the only P2P platform on the market, it has managed to stand out in Venezuela.

Dash, which is based on Bitcoin and adds features that favor anonymity, at this time, worth USD 188, according to CoinGecko data. It can be said that a dash is equivalent to 0.003 bitcoin, taking into account that the latter is worth USD 61 thousand, as revealed by the . price calculator.

Dash cryptocurrency joins Binance’s P2P system

Dash became the 8th coin offered by Binance P2P to exchange for bolivars. The others available are bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), tether (USDT), Binance USD (BUSD), Binance coin (BNB), DAI, and the Axie Infinity token, SLP.

The dash cryptocurrency has suffered a 58% decline from its peak on May 5 to November 1. Source: finance.yahoo.com.

According to a press release sent by “Dale Con Dash” to ., Maira Álvarez, the director of Binance’s P2P market in Venezuela, gave some statements about this launch. He precisely said: “We see the importance of continuing to offer more possibilities for buying and selling cryptocurrencies with their local currency to our users.”

And he added: “that is why we are pleased to be able to work with the dash community to continue providing better solutions for Venezuelans.” It is worth clarifying that Venezuela is the Spanish-speaking country with the most interest in this cryptocurrency, as can be seen in Google Trends.

Also Google Trends shows the interest of Venezuelans in Binance. It is the second country in the world that has “googled” the name of the exchange the most.

LThe adoption of dash in Venezuela is something that began years ago. As revealed by . in 2019, from that moment more than 800 locals came to accept payments with this cryptocurrency. Recently, the purchase of flights with dash and bitcoin was also enabled in Maiquetía, the main airport in the country.

To this, Ernesto Contreras, Dash Core Group’s director of business development, added “from Dash we will continue to develop projects aimed at ensuring that more and more users get the solution to many of the problems that are presented to them today in cryptocurrencies.”