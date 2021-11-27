“No to citizen insecurity”: Thousands of policemen protest in Madrid against the reform of the ‘gag law’ (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Posted: 27 Nov 2021 13:53 GMT

The demonstration was also joined by several Spanish politicians, including the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

Thousands of policemen and civil guards took to the streets of the Spanish capital this Saturday to march against the reform of the Citizen Security Law that plans to introduce controversial changes in their professional activities.

Among other modifications, the reform project also known as ‘gag law’, establishes a reduction in the period of detention of people who do not want to identify themselves from 6 to 2 hours. Likewise, it will not be considered an infraction to record the agents of the Police and the Civil Guard while they carry out their professional activities and to share the recordings. Spontaneous manifestations should also not be communicated in advance. On the other hand, the law would oblige the agents to return the detainees to the place where they were intercepted.

The possible changes caused countless people to arrive at the Puerta del Sol in Madrid, where the demonstration started, to protest against the call “law of insecurity”.

Dozens of police unions from all over Spain gathered in the capital with their flags under the slogan “No to citizen insecurity.”

In the recordings that are shared on social networks, you can see streets completely blocked by waves of people marching through the city.

According to the protesters, the “criminal law” does not protect the police but rather the offenders.

“We want a law where the face of the criminal is shown, and that of the Police is protected,” wrote the Federal Union of Police Union in the Community of Madrid on its Twitter account.

Meanwhile, the Spanish Police Confederation (CEP) stressed that it wants to “make it clear” that the reform of the law is “a great mistake as it is proposed.”

The protesters reached Congress and waved flags, showing their rejection of the bill.

“I support the protest of the Spanish security forces and bodies against the reform of the Citizen Security Law. We have some beloved, professional agents, some of the best in the world,” Díaz Ayuso tweeted.

The march also has the participation of a Kenworth W900 truck, known as the ‘Black Vulture’.