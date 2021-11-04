Nike protects its brand against growth of NFTs and metaverses

The sports apparel and footwear company Nike has registered all of its merchandise with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, including its slogan “Just Do It” and the Jumpman logo, as “downloadable virtual products.” This action could be motivated by the growth of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and metaverses.

The document, which can be read on the website of the Patent Office, was introduced to the government body on October 27. I know searched footwear, clothing, hats, glasses, bags, sports bags, backpacks, sports equipment, art, toys and accessories “For use online and in virtual online worlds.”

In 2019, . reported that Nike made a similar move but this time it was to register the name “Cryptokicks”. At that time, Nike stated in the document that part of its objective was the provision of “financial services, that is, to provide a digital currency or a digital token for use by members of an online community through a computer network. global”.

The US company has not officially declared that it intends to enter the NFTs or launch a cryptocurrency, so patenting all its products could be seen as a way to protect its brand against the growth of those markets.

It is worth remembering that NFTs are a type of cryptographic token that represents a unique, unrepeatable asset and limited in its quantity. In addition, they have characteristics of scarcity and rarity that make them attractive for mass purchase and collection.

The possibility of entering the NFTs is open

Even though Nike has not indicated wanting to enter the world of NFTs, a job application on their website, may suggest that they are at least contemplating it.

Nike has not expressed wanting to launch NFT but is looking for experts in virtual designs. | Image by Lukas Bieri from Pixabay

“We are looking for a virtual materials designer to partner with Material Design at Nike to create and visualize the world’s most sophisticated and innovative virtual materials concepts using 3D tools,” Nike highlights on its website.

The charge is included in the digital product creation group, a team that focuses on “igniting the digital and virtual revolution at Nike.”

In Nike’s post, they describe the characteristics and abilities that the person who wants to occupy the new position of the company must have.

Among those characteristics, they state that they must be a proactive person, with communication skills and knowledge in a variety of 3D software and virtual material creation tools.

Also, the designer must have more than 5 years of experience in creating virtual materials. Ability to translate concepts and sketches into virtual materials. Ability to create concepts and explore new materials, technologies and innovative ideas.

The work, according to the company, is face-to-face and takes place in Oregon, United States.