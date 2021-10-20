NFT Marketplace Rarible Introduces Free Minting Feature

The non-fungible token market (NFT) Rarible has introduced a new feature called the “lazy minting” feature, billed to lower barriers to entry for all creators using its platform.

The lazy minting feature will help transfer the cost of minting to those interested in the particular artwork, a measure that saves users the initial cost of minting an entire collection.

The cost of minting an NFT can be very high, especially when it is on the Ethereum network. Collectors of digital art have often focused their minds on the return on their investments, which helps to bear the higher cost of minting. Depending on the success of the particular project, creators may suffer losses as some are often unable to make enough sales to cover the cost of minting their collections.

These are bound to change with the new Rarible provisions, capped by a push towards sustainability.

“We are excited to further lower the barrier to entry for NFT creators around the world, allowing everyone to showcase and monetize their creativity at no upfront cost.”

Rarible’s official announcement also says “at the same time, the new feature is the next step towards sustainability for Rarible.com, as it reduces the number of unnecessary transactions on NFT-related Ethereum that are not purchased.”

Despite the lazy minting NFT feature, all NFTs uploaded to Rarible will appear “on the market like any other NFT, and the data is securely stored on IPFS (decentralized storage)”. When the item is minted, the buyer pays the minting fee and the NFT will be minted in the creator’s wallet and then automatically transferred to the new owner.

The lazy minting feature will give Rarible a competitive advantage over other markets, particularly OpenSea, which controls the largest market share.

Image Source: Shutterstock