New York State Watchdog Orders Two Cryptocurrency Firms to Close Operations and Launch New Investigations

The New York Attorney General’s Office (NYAG) has ordered two unnamed cryptocurrency lending companies to halt operations in the state. At the same time, further investigations were launched on three additional platforms.

Require crypto companies to obey the law

Crypto lending platforms offer accounts that earn interest. The regulator said it has often advised entities that operate within the state or offer related products to New Yorkers to register with the Office of the Attorney General (OAG). Yet a directive that these two cryptocurrency lending companies seem to have neglected.

“Cryptocurrency platforms must follow the law, like everyone else, which is why we are now ordering the closure of two cryptocurrency companies and forcing three more to answer questions immediately,” said Attorney General James. “My office is responsible for ensuring that industry players do not take advantage of unsuspecting investors. We have already taken action against various crypto platforms and currencies that committed fraud or operated illegally in New York. Today’s actions build on that work and send a message that we will not hesitate to take necessary action against any company that it believes is above the law. “

While the NYAG has often relied on New York’s Martin Act to define which assets fall under the security classification, it noted that “the nature and function of the most common virtual currency loan products or services demonstrate that they fall directly within from any of several ‘security’ categories under the Martin Act. “

Penalties too strenuous to incur

The NYAG, under the Letitia James administration, has handled violators of its existing laws with an iron fist, such that the penalties issued are often too strenuous to incur. One move has pushed many emerging cryptocurrency platforms to secure the appropriate licenses before operating in the state.

The general objective of the Attorney General’s Office is to offer reliable protection to investors, regardless of the market involved.

Image Source: Shutterstock