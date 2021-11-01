new update on Ethereum and two all-time highs for ETH

Key facts:

Bitcoin exchanges should present account statements for their users, according to the FATF.

Corporation behind Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp changes its name to «Meta».

Among the highlights of the week is the implementation of the Altair update on the Ethereum network. These are the first 64 fragments that will build version 2.0 of the blockchain. It also highlights the update of the guide of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), whose controls may include the requirement for exchanges to report monetary transactions of their users, similar to bank account statements.

These are the most outstanding news:

The first update of the Ethereum 2.0 network, called Altair, went into effect on October 27. The new version of the Beacon Chain mainnet carries several changes that improve the new blockchain. Among them, some related to incentive accounting stand out and punitive parameters for platform validators. In this context, ether (ETH), the network’s cryptocurrency, reached two new all-time highs in 8 days. The first occurred on October 21 when ETH traded at $ 4,366, while the second was reached on October 28 when the price surpassed $ 4,400. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) published on October 28 updating its guide to regulating cryptocurrency service providers and virtual assets. The document was released after several discussions and postponements. Among the recommendations, the agency plans to regulate and even reduce peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions, through which, according to them, many of the crimes related to money laundering and terrorist financing are committed. On this, Coin Center warned that several of the definitions in the guide could be incompatible with the standards of justice, which require the absence of “gray areas” or “difficult cases.” As reported by Mark Zukerberg himself, during the Facebook Connect event, the company behind Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp will be renamed Meta. The new name responds to the manager’s interest in reflecting the metaverse into which the company intends to convert. Meanwhile, electric car company Tesla confirmed in a report filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that it will again accept bitcoin payments in the near future. Just over a week after the launch of the first bitcoin ETF in the United States, the volume traded so far by the ProShares and Valkyrie funds outperformed the ETFs of Canadian companies Purpose Investments, 3iQ, Evolve, and CI Galaxy Bitcoin, in their early days, earlier this year. This occurs at the same time that the hash rate of Bitcoin mining reached the capacity assumed five months ago during the course of this week, before the Chinese onslaught against BTC and the rest of the cryptocurrencies. The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, announced a few days ago a new acquisition of 420 bitcoin, which represents about USD 25 million for the reserves of this nation and brings its reserves to 1,120 BTC. This would be the fifth purchase announced by Bukele, since the law that made bitcoin legal tender came into force. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank (ECB) appointed this week to the members of the Market Advisory Group for the digital euro project. These are 30 high-level professionals who will advise the Eurosystem on the design and distribution of this asset. The appointment is given after approval by the Governing Council of the ECB of the research phase of the project.

