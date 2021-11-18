New lawsuit announced against Alec Baldwin and the production of ‘Rust’ assures that the script did not ask to fire a gun on the day of the fatal accident

Posted: Nov 18, 2021 05:38 GMT

“One thing’s for sure: that gun shouldn’t have been fired,” said attorney for Mamie Mitchell, the film’s script supervisor and plaintiff.

Mamie Mitchell, supervisor of the script of the film ‘Rust’, announced that she will file a lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and others involved in the production of the film, for what happened on October 21, when the American actor fired a shot in the middle of filming which cost cinematographer Halyna Hutchins her life. This legal argument is in addition to that of the film’s chief lighting officer, Serge Svetnoy, who was presented last week.

This Wednesday, Mitchell and his lawyer, Gloria Allred, gave a press conference to detail the allegations in the lawsuit, in which it is asserted that Baldwin “intentionally, without just cause or excuse, cocked and fired a loaded gun,” because the scenes scheduled to be rehearsed on the day of the accident they did not require firing a gun, collect local media.

“It wasn’t in the script. So why did that happen when it wasn’t in the script? More evidence will need to be deduced as to why it happened. We have some information, but without confirming it, we do not want to release it or speculate about it, but one thing is for sure: that gun should not have been fired, “Allred said.

Counsel described the behavior of Baldwin and the producers of “unwise” and accused them of not following security protocols. Dave Halls, who was working as an assistant director, took one of the three props pistols prepared by a gunsmith and before handing it to the actor shouted “cold weapon”, an expression that in English indicates that a weapon is not loaded with real ammunition. Halls did not know that there were real bullets in the pistol.

“[Alec] chose to play Russian roulette when he fired a gun without checking it and without the gunsmith firing in his presence, “Allred emphasized.

“I’m depressed and I don’t feel safe”

During the press conference, Michell remembered through tears the incident and described the moment when Baldwin accidentally fired the prop gun loaded with live ammunition. The supervisor was just over a meter away from the actor and was in charge of calling 911 immediately afterwards.

“I will never forget what happened on the set of ‘Rust’ that day. I relive the shooting and the sound of the gun exploding over and over again. I’m depressed and I don’t feel safe. I feel like, at any moment, anything could. happen to me and to those who matter to me and who are close to me, “he said.

Mitchell, who claimed to have worked as a script supervisor for 40 years, said she had always felt safe on film sets. “I had never seen anything like what happened on October 21 and I don’t want to see what happened that day again,” he confessed.