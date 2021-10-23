in News

new generation of data transmission

The capital

Project Ixian and its native currency IxiCash are causing a stir on the web. With a platform that enables secure text, voice, broadcast and money transactions on the blockchain, it is a timely competitor in the online communications space.

Recent years have seen frequent debates about people’s ability to exist and express themselves online. From censorship and data breaches to WhatsApp’s controversial new terms of service, trust is low for many of the big names in social media and streaming.

Ixian is a self-financed project that has been in development for five years. It is a platform that enables streaming and messaging services on the blockchain, along with the ability to exchange and transfer funds on IxiCash, which is currently increasing in value.

The Ixian platform is completely decentralized, as it is maintained by nodes that users can configure themselves to earn rewards. This means there is no central point of failure, minimizing the risk of downtime for applications built on the platform.

Meanwhile, user data is stored on users’ own devices, safe from central data breaches and intrusive governments. This focus on privacy and security places Ixian in an excellent position to capitalize on the growing distrust of traditional streaming and messaging platforms.

The rise of IxiCash

However, the Ixian development team has built a bridge from the ground up to the ethereum network to allow the Ixicash token (IXI) to be traded on UniSwap, a move that is predicted to further increase in value.

Currently, an ongoing liquidity campaign has been started to allow trading in higher volume on Uniswap Dex.

A new kind of blockchain

Ixian DLT (Distributed Ledger Technology) is a blockchain that processes a large volume of micro transactions every second. It is optimized to maintain high speeds while consuming little processing power, disk space, and energy.

This efficiency is made possible by a new consensus-based block acceptance algorithm. It mitigates some common concerns about blockchain technologies that demand significant computing power and the cost and carbon footprint that comes with it.

Meanwhile, Ixian S2 is a decentralized broadcast network built for text, voice, and video. It enables secure communication between users along with the opportunity to trade and earn income. The system is highly scalable and can serve both independent application developers and larger projects.

What the future holds

Ixian’s latest roadmap, running through 2022. It includes updates to the DLT network, new functionality for streaming and monetization, as well as a host of new features for Spixi, such as self-destructing video calls and chats.

