new generation of data transmission

Project Ixian and its native currency IxiCash are causing a stir on the web. With a platform that enables secure text, voice, broadcast and money transactions on the blockchain, it is a timely competitor in the online communications space.

Recent years have seen frequent debates about people’s ability to exist and express themselves online. From censorship and data breaches to WhatsApp’s controversial new terms of service, trust is low for many of the big names in social media and streaming.

Ixian is a self-financed project that has been in development for five years. It is a platform that enables streaming and messaging services on the blockchain, along with the ability to exchange and transfer funds on IxiCash, which is currently increasing in value.

The Ixian platform is completely decentralized, as it is maintained by nodes that users can configure themselves to earn rewards. This means there is no central point of failure, minimizing the risk of downtime for applications built on the platform.

Meanwhile, user data is stored on users’ own devices, safe from central data breaches and intrusive governments. This focus on privacy and security places Ixian in an excellent position to capitalize on the growing distrust of traditional streaming and messaging platforms.

The rise of IxiCash

Residents of the US and China were unable to buy IxiCash without considerable solutions, as the token was only available on Vitex until a few months ago.

However, the Ixian development team has built a bridge from the ground up to the ethereum network to allow the Ixicash token (IXI) to be traded on UniSwap, a move that is predicted to further increase in value.

Currently, an ongoing liquidity campaign has been started to allow trading in higher volume on Uniswap Dex.

A new kind of blockchain

Unable to find a blockchain that offered enough functionality, the Ixian team set out in 2016 to build their own blockchain from scratch. There are two core parts of the project: Ixian DLT and Ixian S2.

Ixian DLT (Distributed Ledger Technology) is a blockchain that processes a large volume of micro transactions every second. It is optimized to maintain high speeds while consuming little processing power, disk space, and energy.

This efficiency is made possible by a new consensus-based block acceptance algorithm. It mitigates some common concerns about blockchain technologies that demand significant computing power and the cost and carbon footprint that comes with it.

Meanwhile, Ixian S2 is a decentralized broadcast network built for text, voice, and video. It enables secure communication between users along with the opportunity to trade and earn income. The system is highly scalable and can serve both independent application developers and larger projects.

What the future holds

Currently, the best example of Ixian’s power is Spixi, a decentralized messaging app available on Google Play and the App Store. It keeps the data of each user only contained in their own mobile device, offering a degree of privacy that is lacking in many other platforms. The app also includes a wallet feature, which allows users to exchange or transfer IxiCash within the app. Among other things, this opens up for content creators to offer direct communication and receive donations from their fans.

Ixian’s latest roadmap, running through 2022. It includes updates to the DLT network, new functionality for streaming and monetization, as well as a host of new features for Spixi, such as self-destructing video calls and chats.

