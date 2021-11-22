Netizens mock NFT buyers claiming they can download them completely free

Posted: Nov 22, 2021 13:08 GMT

Social media users have mocked NFT owners who spend thousands or even millions of dollars buying non-fungible ‘tokens’, claiming that they can get the same digital objects completely free.

Recently, an Australian programmer created a torrent website where it is possible to download approximately 18 terabytes containing all the NFTs on the Ethereum and Solana blockchains.

Thus, a wave of jokes about the owners of theoretically unique NFTs began. Netizens started downloading the images for free and bragged that they got the same NFTs without having to pay large sums of money. Some simply took screenshots of the digital objects.

Under the announcement of the purchase of a ‘token’ with the image of a monkey that was sold for more than 450,000 dollars, some users published the same image and indicated that they had obtained it for free.

Twitter user @nicodotgay downloaded 10,000 images of the ‘tokens’ and turned them into a huge mosaic depicting a hand pressing the right mouse button.

Also, numerous memes appeared online about people who have spent huge amounts of money buying non-fungible ‘tokens’. In a tweet Gollum appears, a character from ‘The Lord of the Rings’, to whom Frodo explains that you cannot physically possess the legendary One Ring. “Therefore, you cannot physically own the treasure, but you can pay to have your name listed as the owner in a database distributed online,” he says.

For his part, another netizen posted a meme mocking crypto enthusiasts. “Spending thousands of dollars on the worst art I’ve ever seen,” highlights one of the texts in the image.

“Are you laughing? Did you right click and save my NFT and are you laughing?” Says another meme of a man who ridicules the owners of the ‘tokens’.

For their part, crypto enthusiasts reported that these users do not realize the real value that an NFT represents, comparing unique digital content with physical works of art, TJournal collects.

NFTs, or non-fungible ‘tokens’, are a kind of analog of securities on a blockchain that are tied to digital collectibles like a JPEG. The prices of non-fungible ‘tokens’ have risen exponentially lately and there are people who have spent up to $ 300,000 on some simple stone drawings called EtherRocks.