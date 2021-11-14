Netflix removes a character from a series after an actress denounced that she represented nationalist prejudices towards Latin Americans

Posted: Nov 13, 2021 23:40 GMT

The script caused outrage in Ada Maris, the American-Mexican actress who was to play the role, who decided to write an open letter to the creators of the series.

American-Mexican actress Ada Maris denounced nationalistic prejudices towards Latin Americans in a character he was going to play in an upcoming Netflix series titled ‘Uncoupled,’ starring Neil Patrick Harris. The artist was taken aback when reading her future role, which she found “inappropriately offensive”, as he told Variety magazine.

The protagonist of this sitcom, directed by Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman, is a homosexual man named Michael who sets out in search of a partner after his husband Colin leaves him after 17 years of marriage.

The controversial character of Maris was Michael’s housekeeper, who appears in the first scene “calling him hysterically on the phone” because, not finding the belongings that Colin had taken with him, he thinks that someone has robbed the house. In the second scene, the woman scolds Michael for having washed a glass wrong. Both times, the character speaks exclusively in short sentences and a poor level of English.

This aspect of the script caused outrage in the actress, who expressed her anger at her agent for having sent it to her.

“When I opened it and saw that it wasn’t even funny, rather painful and degrading, I was dumbfounded, because I expected something very different, considering how things are today and how far our society has advanced, “Maris told the magazine.

The actress said that she thought about it a lot and still couldn’t understand how the directors, both open-minded and tolerant gay people, created this character, who, like them, comes from a stigmatized group.

For these reasons, Maris decided to write an open letter to Star and Harris, who also serves as one of the executive producers, in order to “call on the art community to be more careful with stereotypes, even in times of new opportunities for creators less visible in the past. “

As reported by Variety, Netflix apologized to the actress and removed the character from the series.

“We regret that Mrs. Maris has had this negative experience. The character will never appear in the series,” said a spokesperson for the platform.