Nansen Announces Support for Fantom, Which Increases 30% | Invezz

Fantom (FTM / USD) is the 34th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. I just saw a massive price increase in the last few days, increasing by more than 77% in total on a weekly basis. The price increase came almost immediately after Nansen, a well-known data analytics provider, announced its support for the project.

As many probably know, the Fantom Network is a smart contract platform that uses the PoS consensus algorithm. It was created with Direct Acylic Graph technology, which is implemented in several other major projects, including IOTA and Hedera Hashgraph.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

Yesterday, however, the coin saw a massive price surge after a new press release, published by data analytics provider Nansen. Nansen’s team announced that it added support for the Fantom blockchain, which immediately sent its price through the roof.

FTM price rally leads to new ATH

According to a recent report by DeFi Lama, Fantom had more than $ 5 billion worth of TVL, which also started to rise after the announcement and immediately brought attention to the project from all sides.

The price of FTM went from $ 1.29 on October 6 to the new all-time high of $ 2.43 on October 8. The coin has dropped to $ 2.25 after hitting the ATH, which was to be expected after such rapid growth.

It should also be noted that Fantom experienced a strong price increase several times during 2021, the last being in the first half of September, when it also reached an ATH. Before that, it shot up in early May this year, which also marked a new milestone at the time. It seems that each new price rally is driving FTM higher and higher, attracting new users as it goes, and even as it corrects, it does so by going to a new important support level that begins to serve as its foundation.

Once integrated with Nansen, the project will become part of your dashboard, making it more visible and accessible.

Invest in cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, and more, in minutes with our preferred broker, eToro

7/10

67% of retail CFD accounts lose money