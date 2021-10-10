My experience buying a virtual land in Next Earth

In the fall of 2017, NFT projects like Cryptokitties took off like a rocket. I had the opportunity to have a lot of discussions about the crypto space, NFTs, and the emerging metaverse.

These conversations focused on how virtual earth could become a viable alternative asset niche within the cryptocurrency markets and the metaverse. That’s when it clicked for me: Humans have owned land for thousands of years around the world, but now they are being digitally reproduced on computers around the world.

Virtual real estate will have its own set of economic principles just like physical real estate, and Next Earth is leading the way in creating this new asset class. Next Earth launched in August 2021 and has quickly become the metaverse’s largest virtual real estate platform based on a replica of Earth, with nearly $ 2 million in total value of land owned by users.

The importance of NFTs

In my opinion, NFTs are a continuation of our evolution from caves to cities to the blockchain; they are just another tool for us to build our lives and connections digitally.

As we all know, technology is both a blessing and a curse, so I think we’ll have some growing pains as we figure out how to create safe spaces online while still allowing people to express themselves creatively and earn money. in the path. But if Next Earth is any indication, I think there are very exciting times ahead for virtual real estate.

Buy virtual land NFT on Next Earth

All that being said, let’s take a look at the virtual land NFT purchase process on Next Earth.

First, I just signed up for nextearth.io, with my email and password. Next Earth is the largest and best-established of the current crop of metaverse real estate companies. I also joined a community of thousands of other NFT owners and enthusiasts, through their Discord community here.

After creating my account, I created a Binance Chain address through the Binance Chain Chrome extension. If you don’t have a Binance Smart Chain address yet, it’s time to get one. Once you’ve generated an address, you need to send it BNB (BSC’s native token) to log into Next Earth and purchase virtual earth NFT.

After connecting my wallet, I used the Next Earth map to find virtual real estate that would interest me. Next Earth has a visual map where you can explore all the available parcels of virtual land. You will also see the current ownership status of each parcel, as well as offers made by other users.

Beyond being able to explore the entire virtual replica of Earth, you can simply type in a location, such as “White House,” and see if those mosaics are available for sale. After connecting your wallet, you can buy any available tiles. As you can see below, I decided to choose a nice mansion in the Hollywood Hills.

Of course, you can also buy land from other users through the NFT market. This is a recently active area of ​​the Next Earth platform – people can buy and sell virtual real estate NFTs from each other. If the tile you are looking for was taken, you can head to the NFT market to see if it is available for sale from the original purchaser.

For example, you can purchase Area 51, prime mall locations, wine tasting locations, and many more fascinating real estate parcels through the market.

From here, you can do one of two things: you can keep your NFT land and watch prices rise over time, or you can let someone else bid on your virtual land. With Next Earth’s NFT Marketplace, you can choose to keep the item or resell it through the Marketplace.

Ultimately, NFTs have steadily increased in popularity over time, but have exploded recently in part due to the increasing accessibility of blockchain technology and the rise of crypto assets.

Consumers have many options when it comes to buying NFT. It used to be that buying virtual items was largely limited to popular online games (World of Warcraft, Minecraft, etc.). But now, there are many non-game examples like Next Earth, where you can buy any virtual terrain like NFT.

Photo by Colton Jones on Unsplash