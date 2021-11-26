Mutations and uncertainty: what is known about the new variant of the coronavirus that has been reported in several countries

Posted: Nov 26, 2021 18:48 GMT

The B.1.1.529 strain was detected in Botswana at the beginning of the month and was also recorded in South Africa, Hong Kong and Israel.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has met this Friday behind closed doors to address the severity of the new variant of the coronavirus, B.1.1.529, and has designated it as’worrying variant‘, giving it the name Ómicron, according to one of the letters of the Greek alphabet adopted by the organism to name different strains.

In turn, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC, for its acronym in English) has also included B.1.1.529 in the list of worrying variants, where it is located next to Delta, Beta and Gamma.

Where does it come from and where is it present?

The B.1.1.529 strain was detected for the first time this month in Botswana, where four cases have already been sequenced. As of November 25, it has been registered in 77 samples in South Africa, two in Hong Kong and one more in Israel, where the new variant was detected in travelers from South Africa and Malawi, respectively, although in Hong Kong one of the infected was only quarantined in a hotel room located opposite that of the tourist who arrived from South Africa. Meanwhile, an additional case has recently been confirmed in Belgium.

What is already known?

What is known at the moment about the new variant is the following:

the presence of a large number of mutations, more than 30 only in the area that encodes the spike protein (S); some of the mutations detected are also present in already known variants, such as Delta and Alpha, and are associated with greater transmissibility and evasion of the system’s defenses immune, such as antibodies.

The main unknowns

The questions that for now remain unanswered and pose uncertainty in the scientific community are many more:

Is it transmitted more easily and quickly than the already known variants? Does it evade the protection of vaccines and the immune system, and to what extent? Does it aggravate the course of COVID-19 in those infected or does it pass in a milder way? will be responsible for new waves of covid-19 and may become the dominant variant in the world or exacerbate the already existing situation, worsened by Delta? What does its appearance mean in the fight against the pandemic?

Tulio de Oliveira, director of the Center for Innovation and Response to Epidemics in South Africa, has already rated B.1.1.529 as a “very worrying variant“and stated that they are working” against the clock “to understand the key points, such as transmissibility, the efficacy of vaccines, the possibility of reinfection, the severity of the disease and the diagnosis.

The professor pointed out that the strain seems to spread “very fast“as it became dominant in South Africa in less than two weeks after a wave of covid-19 driven by the Delta variant and was detected in 75% of the genomes studied. On the other hand, the new variant should be easy to trace, as it can be detected by a quantitative PCR test, De Oliveira added.

Virologist at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg (South Africa) Penny Moore points out that many mutations they know “are problematic, but many more seem contribute to greater evasion“of the immune response and there are already indications from computer models that B.1.1.529 could evade the protection that the T cells. Moore’s team, which studies the strain, hopes to clear it up when the first results come in two weeks from now.

In South Africa, infections with the new strain were even recorded among the vaccinated —Three vaccines are administered in the country, those from Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson — while the two positives from Hong Kong had also received their doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

According to Sharon Peacock, who led the genetic sequencing of the coronavirus at the University of Cambridge and has been interviewed by the AP, variant B.1.1.529 “may have evolved at some point. infected which then failed to remove the virus, giving it the opportunity to evolve genetically. “The scenario would be similar to the emergence of the Alpha variant, which was detected in the United Kingdom and mutated into an immunosuppressed person.

Travel restriction

Meanwhile, a number of countries alarmed by the emergence of the new variant of the coronavirus rushed to take action in an attempt to prevent B.1.1.529 from reaching their national territories despite WHO recommendations not to discriminate nations who chose to share the data openly and not to implement additional measures against travelers from those countries.

The president of the European Comission, Ursula von der Leyen, proposed this Friday “to activate the emergency brake to stop air travel from the southern African region.” In fact, Netherlands and the United Kingdom they have already banned flights from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini (Swaziland), Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe. “Early indications suggest that it may be more transmissible and vaccines may be less effective,” said British Health Secretary Sajid Javid, referring to the new strain.

Singapore also prohibited entry and transit to those who have visited the countries mentioned in the last 14 days, and it is expected that Israel take a similar action shortly, while France This Friday, it has suspended flights from the African region for 48 hours.