Murders, threats and persecutions: they denounce an escalation of violence against indigenous people in Brazil

Posted: Nov 19, 2021 18:01 GMT

Several indigenous women leaders who were part of the delegation that traveled to COP26 in Glasgow have been threatened.

November is being an especially violent month for some indigenous peoples and leaders in Brazil. This has been denounced by the human rights NGO Amnesty International (AI), which warns of an increase in “attacks, threats and persecution” in recent weeks.

Although violations of the rights of indigenous peoples are “historical and systemic”, the organization assures that “they have been aggravated as a result of the actions and omissions of the Brazilian State in the fulfillment of its constitutional function of guaranteeing rights.”

The month began with the murder of two indigenous people in voluntary isolation by shooting by illegal miners in the Amazonian state of Roraima, located in the north of the country. Also in Roraima, the Military Police used “excessive force” against the indigenous people of the Tabatinga community, in the Raposa-Serra do Sol Indigenous Reserve. At the same time, the Guaraní Kaiowá ethnic group, in Mato Grosso do Sul, He was the victim of attacks and fires.

Threatened leaders

In addition, the home of Alessandra Korap, one of the main Munduruku women leaders and who was part of the delegation of indigenous Brazilians at COP26 in Glasgow (Scotland), was invaded in the municipality of Santarém, Pará state.

The non-governmental organization Terra de Direitos stressed that the fact that valuable goods had not been taken increases the suspicion that it is a retaliation against Korap, known for his complaints against illegal miners in Pará.

“Alessandra is already a member of the program for the protection of human rights defenders in Pará and has already been subjected to intimidation and attacks. We ask the authorities to investigate the attack and guarantee your protection“, explained the legal advisor Luísa Câmara Rocha to the UOL portal.

Other of the indigenous leaders who have received threats are Glicéria Tupinambá and Txai Suruí, the latter’s name has sounded especially in Brazil after a harsh speech he made at COP26 and that upset the president, Jair Bolsonaro, who did not participate in the event.

“Has anyone seen a German attacking Germany’s fossil energy? … No one criticizes his own country. Has anyone seen an American criticizing the California fires?” He said.

The president’s words caused massive attacks on social networks against the activist. “Them [los bolsonaristas] they really are a gang, they articulate to attack people. I am receiving many hateful messages, many misogynistic messages, many racist messages, “he commented to the Amazônia Real portal.