Mozaic, the technology investment arm of New World Group, makes a strategic investment in MRHB DeFi

London, UK – October 14, 2021 Community-focused DeFi platform MRHB DeFi has received a strategic investment from London-based investment platform Mozaic to support its transformative vision of bringing the value of the cryptoverse to economically excluded communities around the world. Mozaic is part of New World Group, a global diversified investment company with more than $ 2.5 billion in group assets under management.

The UK presents a key opportunity to foster a financially inclusive cryptoverse and this investment aims to expand MRHB DeFi’s reach beyond its core Asia and Middle East base to support the engagement of new UK users and communities seeking a more ethical solution and / or faith-based approach to participation in the cryptocurrency market.

“With a current market capitalization of $ 2 trillion and growing, the cryptoasset space represents an exciting growth opportunity for us and MRHB DeFi’s focus on ethical and inclusive finance resonates strongly with Mozaic’s investment thesis.” says Sonny Gupta, partner at New World Group. “The strength and commitment of the MRHB team made them natural partners for our inaugural investment in the decentralized financial sector,” he adds. “Mozaic’s focus on investing in robust and scalable technology businesses with a long-term value creation mindset made them natural partners for us as we build the world’s first ethical DeFi platform,” says Naquib Mohammed, CEO of MRHB DeFi. “The UK represents a key strategic investor community for MRHB DeFi, and one with which we hope to better engage with high-quality institutional partners,” he also notes.

MRHB DeFi was founded with a vision to bring greater access to excluded and cautious communities to the growing opportunities and profits of the cryptoverse, and has a particular focus on providing faith-based DeFi services that adhere to ethical principles of investment and investment. financing rooted in Islam. Finance, many of which align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Such business practices include those that avoid interest, usury, social exploitation, and other acts deemed unethical, as well as support sustainability, asset-backed financing / public services, transparency, and equitable risk / reward sharing.

With the size of the Islamic finance industry at around $ 3 trillion assets, carrying even a small portion of Sharia-sensitive liquidity in DeFi will represent a huge boost to the total value of the DeFi sector worldwide.

Mozaic’s investment follows the investments of Contango Digital Assets, NewTribe Capital, Sheesha Finance, Acreditus Partners and other institutional investors.

About MRHB DeFi

MRHB DeFi is a decentralized financial platform built to bring ethics to the DeFi space with an approach that supports the inclusion of religious communities and other excluded communities, in addition to existing crypto natives so that everyone can benefit from DeFi’s full empowerment potential to help. to build a true peer-to-peer system of economic and financial value.

Based on blockchain principles such as trust, transparency, and security, MRHB DeFi has encapsulated the universally applicable principles of Islamic finance in those blockchain principles to deliver a set of offerings that are also compliant. ESG requirements.

The project is backed by a diverse and strong team with backgrounds spanning crypto, technology, faith-compliant investments, finance, and seasoned institutional industry veterans. The public offer for sale will be in December. Register your interest and read more about MRHB DeFi’s concept, lite and white sharia paper here.

MRHB DeFi Official Channels

About New World Group and Mozaic

New World Group is a global diversified investment firm with offices in London and Kuala Lumpur. The company builds, acquires, invests, and scales businesses with a focus on long-term growth. New World Group adds value to its partners and portfolio companies through creation and execution for the realization of value.

New World Group and its businesses, including Mozaic, take a global perspective in all sectors in which they act as investors, operators and business builders with offices and partners in the world’s most exciting high-growth markets. The company has made more than 15 investments to date and manages more than $ 2.5 billion in 25 countries.

Media contact

