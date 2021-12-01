Moscow warns that Ukraine has deployed half its army in the Donbass conflict zone

Posted: Dec 1, 2021 09:00 GMT

The spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Maria Zajárova, said on Wednesday that Ukraine has deployed half of its army in the conflict zone in Donbass, assigning the region to 125,000 military and heavy weapons.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine are increasing their forces, gathering heavy equipment and personnel. According to some reports, the number of Ukrainian troops in the conflict zone has already reached 125,000, and this is half of the total composition of the Armed Forces. from Ukraine, “he warned.

Likewise, the Ministry spokeswoman pointed out that the Ukrainian authorities are not willing to settle peacefully the conflict in Donbass and that the Kremlin is seriously concerned about its non-compliance with the Minsk Accords. “There is great concern about Kiev’s course to dismantle the Minsk process and Kiev’s de facto rejection of attempts to peacefully resolve the conflict in Donbass,” he said.

In his statements, Zajárova warned that, according to data from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, there are violations of the ceasefire regime not only at the local level, but along the entire line of contact, and “in recent weeks their number in a few days exceeded the maximums that the mission recorded before the additional measures to strengthen the high-pressure regime came into force. the fire of July 22, 2020 “.

The spokeswoman also did not ignore NATO’s policy towards the crisis that Ukraine is experiencing and described its supply of arms to Kiev as a “cynical approach“towards the situation of the country.

“In London they announced their intention to send [a Ucrania] 600 British military personnel. Provide this type, as they consider, ‘of assistance to the State’, where the internal conflict is far from being resolved. The West must understand that it is simply automatically becoming the accomplice of crimes against the civilian population in Ukraine“, asserted Zajárova.

“Kiev is becoming more and more insolent”

For his part, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said this day that the Ukrainian government “is becoming more and more insolent.” “Kiev is getting more and more insolentI would say, in its aggressiveness towards the Minsk accords, towards the Russian Federation and in its attempts to provoke the West to support its militant aspirations. “

In addition, the Russian Foreign Minister announced that a telephone conversation is planned between the presidents of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, also to address the situation in Ukraine, among other issues.

Lavrov recalled that Erdogan recently announced that he is ready to act as a mediator between Moscow and Kiev. The kremlin, through [el secretario de prensa presidencial] Dmitri Peskov, has already reacted to this tirade, saying that “we are not a party to the conflict.”

Zakharova also commented on the Turkish proposal, noting that there is no talk of any mediating role for Turkey in resolving the conflict in eastern Ukraine.