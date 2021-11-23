Moscow: Russia has no intention of attacking Ukraine nor is it devising any aggression plan

Posted: 23 Nov 2021 15:27 GMT

The Kremlin spokesman described as “totally wrong” to associate any movement carried out by the Russian Armed Forces through the territory of the country with aggressive plans.

Moscow is not drawing up plans for aggression against Ukraine, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitri Peskov said at a press conference on Tuesday.

“We have repeatedly stated at various levels that Russia does not intends to attack anyone, is not devising any aggressive plan. It is totally wrong to state otherwise, […] associate any movement of the Armed Forces of Russia through the territory of our country with those kinds of plans, “said Peskov, quoted by TASS.

The Russian spokesman’s statements come after Bloomberg published an article describing alleged Russian plans to “invade” Ukraine in early 2022 that would have been revealed by US intelligence. According to the agency, 100,000 Russian military personnel already they would have occupied their positions for that supposed offensive.

“Provocative actions”

Referring to the US media reports, Peskov said Moscow is concerned about the “provocative actions” of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and their possible plans to try to resolve the situation in Donbass by force. On the other hand, he stressed that the US and other NATO countries are sending military instructors and weapons systems to Ukraine, actions that “continue to intensify” the tension in the area.

Previously, the presidential spokesman pointed out that Russia is “accused of an alleged unusual military activity” on its territory by them. “who brought their Armed Forces from across the ocean, that is, the US. “On another occasion, Moscow denounced the growing militarization of Ukraine, which already has a dozen NATO deployment sites.

For his part, the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, affirmed last Sunday that the Atlantic Alliance destroyed “deliberately all mechanisms of dialogue “and emphasized that his country will respond “appropriately” to military actions that take place near its borders.

Urgent need for a “direct dialogue”

According to the Russian spokesman, the breach of the Minsk agreements, which established a ceasefire in the Donbass, increases uncertainty not only in this region, but throughout Europe.

“The lack of progress in relation to the fulfillment of the Minsk agreements is a friction and a trigger that entails a increased tensions in Europe in generalPeskov warned.

The spokesperson also noted that Moscow advocates initiating a “direct dialogue” with all parties in the framework of “substantive negotiations” in order to resolve the growing tension in the area.