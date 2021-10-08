Moonstake Wallet Introduces TRON Staking (TRX)

In an October 8 press release, Moonstake announced that it is now an official Super Partner of the TRON network and that its users will be able to start wagering TRX tokens on Moonstake’s mobile and web wallets.

This makes TRON the thirteenth coin on Moonstake that users can bet on and earn rewards for gambling.

The press release read:

“Hold, send, receive and bet TRX to be rewarded with the best user experience with a single click.”

Creating the largest betting network in Asia

Moonstake opened its doors in 2020 with the intention of becoming the largest cryptocurrency betting network in Asia.

You have advanced in the development of one of the most user-friendly web and mobile wallets. It has a mobile wallet for both iOS and Android.

Moonstake wallets support more than 2,000 cryptocurrencies.

The total locked value on Moonstake has grown rapidly and is currently worth more than $ 1 billion USD, making it one of the top 10 crypto gambling providers in the world.

Betting TRX tokens on Moonstake

According to the press release, the steps to stake TRON (TRX) tokens on Moonstake wallets are extremely simple; it only takes three easy steps.

First, a user is required to sign up to get a Moonstake wallet (be it a web or mobile wallet).

Second, the user must select TRX on the “Portfolios” screen and select “Add Asset” to add TRX to the Moonstake portfolio. Once the user enters TRX in the wallet, they should go back to the TRX screen and from the stakeout tab select ‘Stakeout button’ and click on it. It will ask the user to enter their wallet password before continuing for security reasons. Once the password is entered and accepted, the process will be completed and the user will have wagered TRX.

