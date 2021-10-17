MobiePay rebrands to Mobie Network to expand reach of technologies and products

MobiePay, a popular service that aims to bridge the gap between blockchain and mainstream, recently announced a major rebranding. The project has now changed its name to Mobie Network.

Initially, the project started as MobiePay, so people would know what kind of project the team is developing and what kind of service they plan to offer. However, as development continued, the project decided to broaden the scope of the different technologies and products it intends to build and offer.

But, with all the new products in the pipeline, the MobiePay name no longer does it justice, indicating that the project offers less than it actually has. As a result, his team decided to rebrand the Mobie Network, which is expected to help with more utility within their platform.

The change will also help turn the Mobie ecosystem into a proper network, rather than simply being a payment / banking feature. Besides that, the project will also improve its products with other products inside and outside the chain.

The ultimate goal of the project is to turn its Mobie Network into a hub for all crypto-specific innovations that fall under the Mobie umbrella. This is meant to include everything from MobieSwap, Mobie Bridge, the token side of the app, the betting and rewards functionalities, the tokenized community, and more.

What innovations come with the Mobie Network?

Mobie Network will also build mainstream blockchain products by bridging the gap between user experience and this emerging technology. One way to do this is to provide a more personalized payment experience. Specifically, the project will offer a personal and business finance application that will be available both on the web and on mobile devices. Next, your goal is to offer an efficient and reliable gateway for crypto and fiat currencies alike.

This will allow them to handle anything from payments to transfers. Mobie Network also plans to get involved in game payments. Cryptocurrencies and gaming have been a great combination for years, and the Mobie Network can further contribute to that relationship by providing innovative payments, sophisticated data, and analytics.

Speaking of analytics, the company is bringing consumer and market information to those who need it, and by doing so, it can help drive retailer loyalty and conversions in any industry.

Finally, with the NFT sector exploding in 2021, it’s not surprising that the Mobie Network is looking into that space as well. In terms of NFT, it will help users to create, buy, store or exchange them, with all transactions effortless, efficient and with a seamless interface.

Of course, the network will continue to allow users to spend, send, earn or give cash or cryptocurrencies instantly. There is a clear advantage in being able to do all of this from one place. However, the Mobie Network goes even further than that now, offering users the use of cryptocurrencies for everyday purchases, offering incentives for adoption and growth through refund and affiliate revenue, and simplifying payments for customers. merchants, making it easier for them to start accepting. CRYPTOCURRENCY.

By doing so, traders will become part of an extremely popular emerging crypto industry and increase customer numbers through inclusion.

conclusion

All in all, MobiePay was an important chapter in the project’s history, but now is the time to take the next step, and Mobie Network is the working name for this new segment of the company’s history.