Military of the Portuguese Army, involved in an international drug, gold and diamond trafficking network

Posted: Nov 9, 2021 11:42 AM GMT

The Judicial Police of Portugal (PJ) has launched a special operation this Monday that has uncovered the involvement of the European country’s military in international drug, diamond, gold and money laundering trafficking networks, reported the newspaper Público.

Around a hundred search and arrest warrants were issued against the military and agents of the public forces and at least ten people have been detained as part of the ongoing investigation.

Suspects include active and retired military personnel, agents of the Republican National Guard (GNR) and members of the Public Security Police who participated in UN-dependent Portuguese missions in the Central African Republic (CAR). They allegedly used their participation in these missions to establish an international trafficking network, dedicated to smuggling drugs, gold and diamonds, counterfeiting, illegitimate access and computer fraud.

It is believed that the products were transported from the Central African Republic to Europe on board military aircraft whose cargo was not inspected, and it is known that the diamonds in particular were transported by land to the Belgian cities of Antwerp and Brussels. To launder money, the suspects would have invested in cryptocurrencies, whose handling on the Internet is outside the financial regulation of the government, and to hide it they used front men who offered their accounts in exchange for up to 50% of the profits.

The investigation began after in December 2019, the commander of the VI Outstanding National Force (FND) in the Central African Republic was informed of the possible participation of the Portuguese military in the diamond trade. He reported the case to the General Staff of the Portuguese Armed Forces (EMGFA), who in turn reported it to the Military Judicial Police (PJM) for investigation.

Regarding the damage that this situation could imply on the prestige of the Portuguese Armed Forces, the Undersecretary of State and National Defense, Jorge Seguro Sanches, declared: “We are calmly seeing the institutions working, clarifying what they have to clarify. and acting, if necessary, in this situation. “