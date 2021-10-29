MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin coffers rise to $ 7 billion

MicroStrategy added nearly 9,000 BTC to its corporate balance sheet during the last quarter, thus raising its Bitcoin holding to over 114,000.The company does not plan to sell its BTC and they want to keep acquiring more and more.

MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin coffers have risen to $ 7 billion. Almost 9,000 Bitcoin were added during the third quarter; which leaves the company with a total balance of 114,042 BTC as of September 30, 2021.

With Bitcoin currently trading higher at around $ 61,000, this translates to MicroStrategy now holding $ 7 billion of the flagship cryptocurrency.

Based on what we can see in MicroStrategy’s third quarter financial results which was released on Thursday, the company spent a sum of $ 3.160 billion to acquire the BTC it owns, at an average cost of $ 27,713 per coin.

The company began investigating cryptocurrency as an investment in 2021, when they decided to make the first purchase for the sum of $ 425 million. At the end of last year, its BTC trends topped $ 1,125 billion.

In February 2021, the company again made headlines again for the purchase of almost 20,000 Bitcoin worth $ 1.026 billion. Which boosted his cryptocurrency trends by $ 4.5 billion.

Since that time, they have constantly started adding Bitcoin to their balance sheet; with its CEO, Micahel Saylor, a great proponent of Bitcoin, making it very clear that the company has no plans to sell them.

These investments inspired other institutions like Raoul Pal and companies like Square and Tesla to follow suit. IN December 2020, Saylor publicly advised Elon Musk to convert Tesla Balance into Bitcoin. Just two months later, Tesla acquires $ 1.5 billion in Bitcoin.

MicroStrategy’s plans with Bitcoin

After commenting on the financial results; Saylor added that MicroStrategy is now the world’s largest publicly traded corporate owner of Bitcoin and that it will “continue to assess opportunities to raise additional capital in order to move forward with the Bitcoin strategy.”

Saylor also revealed that he personally owns 17,732 Bitcoin (approximately $ 1.08 billion currently) which he acquired at a price of $ 9,882 per unit.