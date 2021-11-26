Mexico will use a panel of experts to resolve controversy with the US in the automotive sector

Posted: 26 Nov 2021 07:39 GMT

With the implementation of this mechanism, contemplated in the T-MEC, the dispute over the rules of origin applicable to passenger vehicles and light trucks would be addressed.

The Government of Mexico is evaluating the prompt activation of a panel of experts to resolve its controversy with the United States over the rules of origin applicable to the automotive sector, according to the head of the Ministry of Economy, Tatiana Clouthier, on Thursday.

“We are about to move on to the next stage, which is the panel. We are working hand in hand with the sectors and with Canada, to see what the precise moment is to start the panel,” the Mexican secretary announced during an appearance before Congress. .

On August 20, the Mexican Government began the process of consultations with the United States regarding the “correct application and interpretation” of the provisions established in the trade agreement between these two nations and Canada (T-MEC) on the rules of origin applicable to passenger cars and light trucks.

“The Government of the United States of America, by its interpretation, is imposing certain requirements on the producers of motor vehicles, which are incompatible with the text of the T-MEC and the Uniform Regulations,” said Clouthier in a letter addressed to the representative. US salesperson, Katherine Tai.

Establishing a panel is the mechanism which follows the non-contentious stage in dispute resolution within the T-MEC. By not having reached an agreement with the US in the consultations, Mexico will give way to this path.

“We will defend the interests of our nation“Clouthier said Thursday.

Next step

The panel, of up to 30 experts, is required to make a “objective evaluation of the matter submitted to it“, as well as to present a report that determines if the argument in question is” incompatible with the obligations “of the T-MEC and if one of the parties breached its duties within the trade agreement.

Chapter 31 of the T-MEC establishes that the disputing parties have the right to appear for at least one audience to present “their views orally.”

“A panel will make its decision by consensus, except that, if a panel cannot reach a consensus, it may make its decision by majority vote”, reads article 31.13, referring to the resolution of controversies in the T-MEC.

The panel must issue a final report on the matter. In its resolution, it will be able to determine if the disagreement is eliminated or a “mutually acceptable” compensation is established between the parties.