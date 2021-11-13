Mexico is studying tightening the entry requirements to its territory for Venezuelans at the request of the United States.

Posted: Nov 13, 2021 00:13 GMT

According to the firm, Mexico is studying establishing a series of “more stringent” entry requirements after a “sharp increase in border arrests” of citizens of Venezuelan nationality, who currently do not require a visa to enter Mexican territory.

These regulations could be implemented soon, an unnamed official by . said, while another source commented that Mexico would be reviewing different options while holding “conversations with Venezuela to explore alternatives to imposing visa requirements. “

Meanwhile, a third source close to the US-Mexico talks said that Washington would be pushing for these visa restrictions to be imposed Because the US Customs and Border Protection Office has issued complaints about “the increase of Venezuelans” on the country’s border.

. adds that one of the sources explained that the measures would seek to make that Venezuelans prove that they are economically solvent, who have a job and who have a return plane ticket when entering Mexico, so that the immigration authorities can make sure that they do not use the country’s territory as a bridge to the United States.

On the other hand, a spokesman for the US State Department said that Washington works with Mexico under a “collaborative regional approach” and that his country appreciated the efforts of the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador to contribute in “safe, orderly and humane processes for migrants inside and outside its borders “.

The agency clarifies that they could not officially obtain answers on the matter from the White House, the US Department of Homeland Security, the Mexican Foreign Ministry or the Venezuelan Ministry of Information. In addition, they indicate that, according to the sources consulted, the issue could be raised next week at the tripartite summit to be held in Washington by the leaders of Mexico, the United States and Canada.