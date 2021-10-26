meet the stablecoins of the RSK ecosystem

Key facts:

The RSK ecosystem offers tokens with different functions, depending on the need of the users.

Dolar On Chain (DOC) is one of RSK’s stablecoins collateralized with bitcoin.

Content sponsored by IOVLabs

Stablecoins, also known as anchored or stable cryptocurrencies, are a type of digital asset that is currently booming. They have gained popularity thanks to a public that, increasingly interested in bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies, seeks to evade their volatility.

It’s all about digital assets designed to maintain a constant price, linked to a stable fiat currency or collateralized with products or other cryptocurrencies. Which is why they provide stability, thus eliminating uncertainty for both consumers and investors in the cryptocurrency market.

Stablecoins entered the ecosystem around 2014 and being designed to closely monitor the value of the asset they emulate, they maintain a price with little daily variation. They also have the ability to mimic cryptocurrency characteristics, such as settlement speed, global transfers, and in some cases, the elimination of intermediaries.

“In simple terms, stablecoins amalgamate the low volatility of strong fiat currencies and the technological benefits of cryptocurrencies. However, there are some important differences, ”says RSK’s Stablecoin Guide, citing speed of transactions, low fees and cross-border nature as main advantages.

It is precisely these properties that have made them popular in the market, serving not only as a safeguard of value, but as a means for the sale of cryptocurrencies. They are also useful as a means of payment and as collateral for loans on decentralized finance platforms (DeFi).

The interest and utility they offer have led to the emergence of a significant amount of stablecoins, since according to calculations there are more than 50 varieties on the market, including those backed by currencies such as the dollar (among which Tether stands out) and those that are collateralized with other crypto assets.

Thanks to this boom, last May the market for anchored cryptocurrencies reached the milestone of $ 100 billion in capitalization.

The graph shows the steady growth of the stablecoin market capitalization in 2021. Source: Messari.

The interest in these currencies is so significant that the authorities of the United States, the European Union and several countries have expressed their concern. This, to the point that many are opting for the development of central bank digital currencies, known as CBDC. A variant of stablecoins, pegged to local currencies but managed by governments.

RSK’s bet on Bitcoin-based stablecoins

It is in this context of stablecoin market growth that these types of coins have been developed within the RSK blockchain.

This development largely responds to the interest of the team from the Argentine startup Money on Chain (which runs on the Bitcoin side chain, RSK) to offer solutions to volatility, taking advantage of the advantages of stablecoins.

It is because of that they divided bitcoin users into three different types: those averse to risk, those prone to risk, and thirdly those who seek to maximize profits with leverage.

Money on Chain CEO Max Carjuzaa highlights the advantages of stablecoins collated with other cryptocurrencies. Source: Money on Chain.

“For each type of user, the project created a product ready to meet their needs and expectations,” according to the statements given to . by Max Carjuzaa, CEO of Money on Chain.

In this case, it is worth highlighting the preference for stablecoins collateralized or backed by other cryptocurrencies, considering that have no counterparty risk because the entire solution is contained within the blockchain in a decentralized way.

The opposite is true for stablecoins that have fiat money collateral in a bank account. “There they are exposed to the problems that the banks may have, or possible government seizures, or in any case to the disappearance of the exchange house”, observes Carjuzaa.

Stablecoins that run on RSK

Dollar On Chain

For the first group of users, those who like to operate on stable ground, the company created the Dollar On Chain (DOC), a stablecoin that tracks the price of the US dollar, but with collateral in bitcoin.

The system uses an algorithm to calculate a level of collaterization with bitcoin, so for every dollar issued, there is actually an additional $ 3, 4, or 5 deposited into the system. So regardless of the volatility of the bitcoin price, there will always be a guarantee with enough cryptocurrencies to support the value of the Dollar on Chain tokens. Max Carjuzaa, CEO of Money on Chain.

DOC has become one of the most popular tokens on the network, being traded on platforms such as Paxful and Hodl Hodl. With a value of $ 1 per DOC, it looks like the ideal token for people who are averse to the risk of bitcoin price changes and who are looking for stability in the volatile environment of cryptocurrencies.

RIF Dollar

Money on Chain has taken more advanced steps in the stablecoin market, in a bid to delve into decentralized finance.

This is how they launched, in April 2020, RIF On Chain (ROC), a platform built and deployed on top of the RIF (RSK Infrastructure Framework) development infrastructure, RSK’s decentralized commercial platform. This lays the foundations for a decentralized finance ecosystem backed by RIF tokens.

ROC has three assets that will interact with each other: RIF Dollar (RDOC), RIFX and RIFpro (RIFP).

RIF Dollar is a stablecoin pegged to the dollar at a 1: 1 ratio and collateralized with RIF, the utility token designed to allow holders to consume decentralized infrastructure services in RSK.

It can also be transferred between users and used to purchase services and products, specifically decentralized applications or dApps launched on the RIF Marketplace. Another feature of the token is that it can be stored in any supported hardware wallet.

RIFX, on the other hand, is a leveraged asset with exposure to RIF price movements. While RIFP allows RDOC and RIFX to be minted through the staking system. This token reflects the volatility of RIF, plus a small amount of leverage it receives from RDOC stablecoins.

Particularly stands out the mechanism implemented to acquire RDOC, directly from the platform, without the need to provide collateral and without the need for a debt guaranteed in fiat currency to be issued. The above-mentioned series of tokens participate in the process.

This mechanism differs substantially from that used to issue other stablecoins, which usually leads to a collateralized debt position. It is also different from the one used in fiat-collateralized pegged currencies where users deposit dollars in an account to issue new tokens. This is how the entire RIF of Chain ecosystem is aimed at investors seeking stability and opportunities through volatility.

Consequently, whenever the minimum RIFP threshold to be created is reached, the platform will automatically create RDOCs for users to purchase. Simply put, RIFP tokens are a critical component for RDOC minting.

The essence of RIFP is to allow RIF holders earn passive income from user generated fees that interact with the platform.

RIFX, as a leveraged product, will be renewed every 30 days. Its aim is to provide traders and speculators with a mechanism to take advantage of their price exposure. It has a fixed leverage multiplier of 2X at the beginning of each contract.

RIF On Chain (ROC) system tokens interact with each other. Money on Chain font.

Cross-chain interoperability with RSK stablecoins

The list of stablecoins of the RSK network exposed in the preceding paragraphs includes one of the first stablecoins anchored to the Brazilian real (known as BRZ), in addition to a representation of DAI, the stablecoin collated with ETH, the cryptocurrency of Ethereum. The most recent cross-chain integration, called BabelFish, makes this list.

Both solutions highlight interoperability opportunities offered by smart contract networks in connecting the entire DeFi ecosystem.

BRZ in particular is an ERC-20 token, which was first issued on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain and RSK integrated it last September. It allows bitcoiners to adopt and use the Brazilian cryptocurrency in the DeFi environments of the Bitcoin network.

As for DAI, the well-known stablecoin entered the RSK ecosystem last year, serving as a bridge to the Ethereum network. The integration was made possible through the use of a tool that IOV Labs, the company behind the development of RSK, introduced in early 2020: the Token Bridge, which allows cryptocurrencies to be crossed between both chains.

Using this system, when tokens are transferred, the bridge smart contract locks them in Ethereum and mints an equivalent amount of new tokens in RSK.

Thus, Ethereum tokens are transformed into RSK RRC20 tokens. In this way, DAIs that want to cross over to RSK are blocked by the Token Bridge Smart Contract. When a transaction takes place, the validators check the information and forward the event to the smart contracts of the token bridge on the RSK blockchain.

In addition to these stablecoins, RSK implemented BabelFish at the end of last September. It is a new cross-chain stablecoin protocol whose native token is called XUSD, a stablecoin pegged 1: 1 to the US dollar.

BabelFish operates as a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) and aims to facilitate the flow of stablecoins through different chains.

The project will soon hold a token sale using Sovryn’s Origin platform, a DeFi launched earlier this year, which was the first to integrate XUSD. It aims to function as “a decentralized aggregator and distributor of stablecoins in which users can vote on the direction of the protocol.”

BabelFish’s DAO seeks to allow thousands of stablecoins to grow and interact with each other to promote mass adoption, they say on its website. Its integration into RSK has added liquidity from various issuers and chains to the blockchain ecosystem, “rapidly becoming RSK’s largest stablecoin,” the company explained in its statement.