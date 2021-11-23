Mavys Álvarez, Maradona’s ex-partner, denounces that he raped her during her stay in Havana

Posted: 23 Nov 2021 21:38 GMT

A few days after the death of Diego Armando Maradona, the Cuban Mavys Álvarez reported having been raped At the age of 16 in Havana for the deceased Argentine footballer during his stay in Havana, the . agency reported.

The woman, who is 37 years old today, testified last week as a witness in a case that was opened in the Argentine Justice against the environment of the deceased athlete, for alleged human trafficking. The events that he denounces occurred between 2000 and 2004.

On Monday, at a press conference, Álvarez affirmed that it was her 15-year-old daughter who motivated her to report the events twenty years later, so that other young women would not have an experience similar to her own.

The woman specified that she had met ‘Pelusa’ at 16 and at a “difficult time of his life”. According to his testimony, when the star lived in Cuba, people around him approached him and asked him “if he wanted to go meet him.”

From the first meeting, Maradona would have started a relationship with her, despite the fact that at that time he was a minor: “I was dazzled, he conquered me with the flowers and we went for a walk. And then everything began to change, “said Álvarez, who attributed that turn to drug use.

“I stopped being a girl, all innocence was stolen from me. It’s hard. You stop living the innocent things that a girl of that age has to experience, “he said.

According to his account, on one occasion he was in Maradona’s house in Cuba, both in the room of ’10’, and on the other side of the door was his mother. “Obviously, Diego felt morbid that my mother was on the other side. I wanted to open him up and he wouldn’t let me. He told me to shut up,” he said.

At that moment claimed that Maradona raped her and that his mother could not hear what was happening because the Argentine you “covered his mouth“.

According to his lawyer, Marcela Carmen Scotti, the complaint focuses on Álvarez’s trip to Argentina with Maradona when he was 16 years old, and includes the crimes of “illegitimate deprivation of liberty and trafficking, reduction to servitude, serious injuries for having made a breast augmentation surgery without their consent and initiation of drugs. ”

The complaint was presented by the head of the Foundation for Peace and Climate Change, Fernando Míguez, known in his country for tirelessly denouncing political leaders of various ideological signs, although mostly Kirchnerism.

Mavys Álvarez revealed for the first time intimacies of her relationship with Diego Maradona during an interview given in September to channel 41 in Miami, where she currently resides.