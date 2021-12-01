Macri speaks after his prosecution in the case of alleged illegal espionage in Argentina

Posted: Dec 1, 2021 21:36 GMT

“You don’t even believe it,” the former president told the Chilean media about the judicial process initiated for alleged illegal wiretapping of the families of the victims of the ARA San Juan.

Former Argentine president Mauricio Macri spoke out publicly about his prosecution in the case of alleged illegal espionage against relatives of victims of the sunken submarine ARA San Juan: “You don’t even believe it,” he replied to a Chilean journalist.

That politician was in Santiago de Chile as part of a tour as president of the FIFA Soccer Foundation, and several reporters approached him to ask for comments on the determination of the Argentine Justice: “It is a political persecution”, he expressed.

This Wednesday, federal judge Martín Bava issued a embargo for 100 million pesos (almost a million dollars, in the official price) and prohibited him from leaving the country again preventively, once the person involved returns from his tour.

In this regard, Macri pointed out that he is “coming back” to face this case. He also said, in a smiling way: “There I live”, alluding to Argentina. In turn, he announced that he will comply with the judicial resolution, but warned that going to file an appeal.

When journalists asked him about the discomfort that this investigation could cause, Macri assured: “It is more uncomfortable for the Argentine Justice itself to have judges like Bava, it is much more uncomfortable.”

The case

The submarine sank in November 2017 with 44 crew members, and while the Macri government carried out the search tasks, it was highly questioned by the families of the victims, who warned of an apparent lack of skill in the actions.

With the change of administration – Alberto Fernández came to the Presidency in December 2019 – the inspector of the Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI) denounced that in 2020 intelligence tasks had been carried out against the relatives of the victims.

The material that serves as possible evidence was found at the headquarters that the AFI has in the coastal city of Mar del Plata, and was in digital format. Are three hard drives where there are alleged constant monitoring and photographs taken between January and June 2018.

Now, and in a preliminary way, the magistrate considers that Macri is criminally responsible eavesdropping, although the case must continue in the corresponding criminal courts. In addition to the opposition referent from Argentina, there were already 11 other defendants in this file, which is processed in the jurisdiction of Dolores, Province of Buenos Aires.

More information shortly.