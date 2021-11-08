Macri assures that he used the IMF loan to pay the banks that “wanted to leave” Argentina for “fear of the return of Kirchnerism.”

Posted: Nov 8, 2021 21:20 GMT

The ex-president contradicted himself with respect to previous statements, in which he affirmed that he used the money to pay the “debts” that the previous government had generated.

Former Argentine President Mauricio Macri affirmed this Monday that the $ 45 billion that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lent to Argentina during his mandate were destined to “pay the commercial banks that wanted to leave the country” because “they were afraid that Kirchnerism would return.”

In an interview with CNN en Español, the former president contradicted what he had previously stated, when he pointed out that the money received from the loan, the largest in Argentine history and also from the IMF, was used to pay “debts left by them”, in reference to the previous Executive, headed by Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

In the midst of the negotiations carried out by the Alberto Fernández Administration to pay the debt commitments assumed by the Macri government, the leader of Together for Change said: “The money of the IMF, which is the money of the other countries, We used it to pay commercial banks that wanted to leave because they were afraid that Kirchnerism would return. “

The former president of #Argentina Mauricio Macri explained the use they gave to the loan that the IMF granted to the country during his mandate. “In Dialogue with Longobardi”, the ex-president assured that the banks “wanted to leave because they feared Kirchnerism.” @ cnnee @ longobardiMpic.twitter.com / EdsEz5K50u – CNN Argentina (@CNNArgentina) November 8, 2021

The sayings of the politician and businessman were interpreted by the ruling party as a “confession” that confirms what they have been denouncing since the signing of the agreement: that the loan money was used to solve the flight of dollars of a “financial caste” and to give Macri economic and political support before the presidential elections in which he was seeking re-election.

The spokesperson for the Presidency, Gabriela Cerruti, said in this regard: “Macri only continues to confirm with his statements that he took on a debt irresponsibly, arbitrarily, only for his political benefit, also for the economic benefit of his friends and the financial group, of some way of the financial caste. If there is any caste in this world other than the political caste, it is the financial caste. ”

For his part, the referent of the Argentine center-right also assured that the former US president Donald Trump “was very good” and “collaborated a lot” with his Executive, among other things for his support for the IMF credit requested in 2018, a year before the elections.

“In 2015 we received a broken State, in the third basement. We promised a 50-story building. We reached the ground floor, we were building the first, far from the expectation we generated, that’s why we did not reach 50% [de los votos]”, Macri interpreted about his electoral defeat in 2019.

Continuing with this analogy of the building under construction, Macri questioned the performance of the Alberto Fernández Government from his inauguration to the present: “Unfortunately, in these 20 months, this demolition army not only did not continue to build the building, but returned not to the third subsoil, but to the sixth subsoil “.