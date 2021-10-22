Luxury Shoe Brand Jimmy Choo Introduces First NFT Collection on Binance

Global luxury fashion brand Jimmy Choo has launched its first Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collection on the Binance NFT marketplace.

As announced by Binance, the collection will be available for six days and the NFT was launched in collaboration with New York artist Eric Haze.

The world of non-fungible tokens is gradually expanding, with global brands exploring avenues to join the bandwagon. The blockchain branch of technology represents a unique way for creators of all kinds to own transferable copyrights on their creations and receive adequate compensation for their work.

Many entertainment brands are exploring NFTs, using them to recreate the benefits of their products and services as they seek to connect with more users around the world. The debut of Jimmy Choo’s first NFT collection identifies with the power of blockchain to expose innate creatives.

“This collection celebrates the latest punk glamor where luxury embraces the perfect imperfections of street art. The NFT collection includes an exclusive auction and a series of mystery boxes, ”the ad reads.

The auction item features a digital version of a sneaker produced for the JIMMY CHOO / ERIC HAZE CURATED BY POGGY collaboration. The sneaker was listed on the Binance NFT market with a current bid of 5000 BUSD at the time of writing. The sneaker spins against a signature Haze script canvas and only exists digitally.

Additionally, there are 8888 Mystery Boxes to buy, divided into four scarcity levels: a single Jimmy Choo / Eric Haze LOVE 100 super super rare Glitter, super rare cards, rare cards, and neutral cards.

Advancement in NFTs is an issue that is becoming prominent across all blockchain networks beyond the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network. Despite the debut of NFT markets by centralized exchanges like Coinbase, Crypto.com, and FTX, to name a few, NFT transaction volumes are growing noticeably in legacy markets, including OpenSea. This shows the growing demand for digital collectibles and the emergence of markets to meet these demands.

The proceeds of the auction are billed to be donated to the Jimmy Choo Foundation in support of Women for Women International, which helps women survivors of war rebuild their lives.

Image Source: Shutterstock