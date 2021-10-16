LTC trading pattern is a requirement for the bullish move

The short-term outlook for Litecoin (LTC / USD) looks favorable as the altcoin’s trading patterns indicate an uptrend. These predictions are supported by a bullish cross in the Directional Movement Index (DMI), a northbound RSI, and a growth in 24-hour trading volumes.

Bearish if Litecoin does not close above the upper trend line

To eliminate a bullish result, sellers should target a close below $ 166 and cause a breakout in the opposite direction. Since October 4, the altcoin has been characterized by a series of higher lows and constant highs, around $ 180 at press time. An ascending triangle configuration was drawn on this base. As the currency tackles the upper trend line and the pressure to sell drops, the pattern becomes a prerequisite for a breakout to the upside.

LTC is supposed to recover from the moving average line

It was assumed that Litecoin would rally and peak again at around $ 187. If it closes above this level, the bulls can continue to go to the next Fibonacci levels of 61.8% and 78.6%. If the bulls can increase 24-hour trading volumes, Litecoin could set up a full spread above $ 210.

New lows of around $ 170 can be expected if the altcoin closes below the level where the $ 176 support and the 50-EMA confluence lie. If the bears cut less than $ 166.24, they will lose their bullish thesis. The market would see support levels of $ 157 and $ 153 after a breakout of the pattern.

The breakdown is out of the question

Based on the DMI and RSI, concerns about a breakdown seem unwarranted. LTC was still trading above the midline despite the slight drop seen by RSI. Any looming bearish position will be deterred by the bullish crossover of the DMI. At the same time, an early breakout is not likely either.

New lows expected around $ 176

Before Litecoin rallies to hit the upper trend line, a new low of around $ 176 can be expected. Investors who want to widen the ascending triangle will find the perfect buy. They can set loss limits below $ 170. If a breakout occurs, they can close their positions at the 61.8% or 78.6% Fibonacci Extension levels after probing for trading volumes over the past 24 hours.

