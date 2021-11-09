López Obrador proposes at the UN a “world plan for fraternity and well-being” that includes contributions from the richest on the planet

Posted: Nov 9, 2021 15:43 GMT

The Mexican president presides over the debate on inequality held at the United Nations Security Council in New York.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, presides this Tuesday, November 9, the debate on inequality that will be held at the United Nations Security Council in New York.

In his speech, as Mexican president and not as chairman of the debate, he announced that Mexico will propose in the coming days to the United Nations (UN) General Assembly a “world plan for fraternity and well-being.”

“The objective is to guarantee the right to a decent life to 750 million people who survive on less than two dollars a day, “he emphasized.

He indicated that this proposal can be financed with a fund from at least three sources:

The collection of an annual voluntary contribution of 4% of their fortunes to the thousand richest people on the planet. A similar contribution by the thousand most important private corporations, for their value in the world market. A cooperation of 0.2% of the GDP of each of the member countries of the Group of 20 (G20).

“If this income goal is met, the fund could have around a trillion dollars annually“, it manifested.

Census and delivery of resources

He said that these resources must reach the beneficiaries “directly, without any intermediation”, through “a card or a personalized electronic purse”; because it considers that when funds are given, supposedly to help the poor, to non-governmental organizations of civil society or others in many cases “that money stays in bureaucratic apparatuses or to pay for luxury offices.”

To achieve this, he proposes that the World Bank (WB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) collaborate with the creation of the required structure and make a census since 2022 of the poorest in the world.

“Once the target population has been defined in each country, begin to dispense the resources,” said the president, which could be the granting of pensions to older adults and children with disabilities, scholarships to students, support to farmers and young people who work. as apprentices in productive activities, as well as free vaccines and medicines.

“I do not believe, I say it sincerely, that any of the permanent members of this Security Council oppose our proposal, since it does not refer to nuclear weapons or military invasions nor does it put the security of any State at risk; on the contrary , seeks build stability and peace through solidarity with those who most need our support, “he emphasized.

Within the same proposal, the Mexican president stated that the UN could deliver “recognitions or certificates of solidarity” to people, corporations and governments that stand out for their humanitarian vocation, helping to finance this global plan of fraternity and well-being.

