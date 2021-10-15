Long-term impact ratio on holder supply breaks record when Bitcoin price hits 6-month high of $ 60K

Bitcoin (BTC) briefly surpassed the $ 60,000 level for the first time since April as it continues its upward momentum. However, the benchmark cryptocurrency had fallen back to the $ 59,033 area during intraday trading, according to CoinMarketCap.

On-chain analyst Will Clemente believes that the next few months will be wild for Bitcoin, given that the long-term strike rate of the fork offering is at an all-time high (ATH). He said :

“The long-term bond supply shock index is now clearly at the highest in its history. These next few months are going to be wild. “

Therefore, this shows an imminent reduction in supply in the Bitcoin market. The shortage of the leading cryptocurrency has been climbing heights as the illiquid or immobile supply recently reached 85% in the last three months.

As a result, if supply decreases and demand increases, the price is expected to increase based on market forces.

Long-term holders are notable players in the Bitcoin ecosystem because they own 70% of the market capitalization. Crypto analytics firm Glassnode explained:

“As Bitcoin surpasses $ 59K, long-term holders have returned to making impressive unrealized gains. The LTH cohort currently owns 70% of the market capitalization in unrealized earnings. If this metric recovers above 75%, it would start to look like the 2013 double rally scenario. “

Who are the biggest drivers of the current rally?

According to Ki Young Ju, CEO of CryptoQuant, BTC whales have been the engine behind the current price spike. He stated:

“This rebound has been driven by the purchase of whales, not by a little squeeze. BTC bulk buy market orders on derivatives exchanges are not short settlements. This indicates: 1. There are no large short positions liquidated so far. 2. The whales cleared long positions since the crash. “

Market analyst Jan Wuestenfeld echoed these sentiments, adding:

“Not only is whale activity on the chain increasing, but the 7-day moving average of the number of active Bitcoin addresses is trending up as well.”

With the price of Bitcoin a stone’s throw from a record high of $ 64,800, time will tell if it will break.

