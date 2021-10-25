LocalBitcoins launches mobile app for P2P bitcoin trading

Key facts:

The LocalBitcoins exchange allows you to buy, sell and transfer bitcoins for free.

It only charges a fee when withdrawing the cryptocurrency from the platform.

Today – October 25, 2021— LocalBitcoins, a P2P platform specialized in bitcoin, announced the launch of its new mobile application. Just a few hours after its publication in the Play Store, it has already achieved more than 10,000 downloads.

This company founded in 2012 revealed that most of its users use its P2P platform from their cell phones. It is for this reason that it decided to launch a 100% mobile version. For now, his new application is only available for users with Android operating system. Although, as confirmed by LocalBitcoins, it will soon also be present for iOS.

We continually listen to the needs of our customers around the world and constantly seek to improve and evolve our service to meet them. Many of our clients were expecting a mobile app as an option and as a result we developed one. Jukka Blomberg, the director of marketing for LocalBitcoins.

This company ensures that in just 3 minutes it is possible to register in the application and buy bitcoin immediately. It is only necessary to disclose the email and create a username and password. Although at this moment it is presenting certain failures and delays, according to ., surely due to the number of people entering at the same time.

Buying, selling and transferring bitcoin in the LocalBitcoins app is 100% free

Like its web version, the new LocalBitcoins application allows you to buy, sell and transfer bitcoin in more than 190 countries for free, including Latin America. This service does not have any commission, after the recent update they made in their use policies. It only charges 1% of the profits of advertisers who advertise on the platform and a fee to users when withdrawing cryptocurrencies.

Its description in the Play Store ensures that It can be used from almost any country and has more than 100 payment methods and multiple fiat currencies. It is possible to configure it in seven different languages, as well as the customer service, which even has three more languages. One of them is Spanish.

The LocalBitcoins application is experiencing failures and delays on the day of its launch, as expressed by the community in the PlayStore opinions. Source: Screenshot.

Our new mobile app shows our commitment to our global user base and reinforces LocalBitcoins’ fundamental idea of ​​taking Bitcoin everywhere. (…) It has to do with inclusion and accessibility. Jukka Blomberg, the director of marketing for LocalBitcoins.

LocalBitcoins stated that reached 1.7 million customers in 189 countries during 2020. Although that was the last year it got growth. The launch of this new mobile application of the P2P exchange was born as a way to gain more customers, since it lost ground in the market this year. As . reported, bitcoin trading on LocalBitcoins fell 60% in 2021, despite that its deployment in 2020 was very good.