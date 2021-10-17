Litecoin, Stellar and Nano Price Analysis Summary | .

Historically, October has been a positive month for cryptocurrencies and the cryptocurrency market continues to perform well for now. Bitcoin has stabilized above the $ 60,000 level, and this situation also supports the price of Litecoin LTC / USD, Stellar XLM / USD, and Nano NANO / USD.

The cryptocurrency market continues to attract large investors, with Allied Market Research recently reporting that the global cryptocurrency market would reach $ 4.94 billion by 2030.

Bitcoin surged above $ 60,000 for the first time in six months on Friday, approaching its all-time high. One of the reasons behind this price movement is that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will likely allow the first US bitcoin futures ETF to start trading next week.

Cryptocurrency market sentiment continues to improve and Chris Kline, COO and co-founder of Bitcoin IRA, said:

It seems clear that regulators will approve some version of a crypto ETF soon, probably on Monday. As regulators become more familiar with the space, the SEC begins to understand how these assets are stored, insured, and reconciled to make sense in traditional finance.

Jerome Powell also recently said that the Fed had no intention of banning cryptocurrencies, while Meltem Demirors, chief strategy officer (CSO) at digital asset investment firm CoinShares, said that Bitcoin could hit $ 100,000 by the end of the year.

Litecoin, Stellar, and Nano could be some of the best in October if this positive trend continues.

LTC is very close to the $ 200 resistance

Litecoin could advance further in the ongoing bull market, and if the price jumps above the $ 200 resistance, the next price target could be around $ 220 or even higher.

Data source: tradingview.com

On the other hand, if the price falls below the support level of $ 150, it would be a firm “sell” signal, and we have the way open towards $ 130.

XLM could stabilize above $ 0.50

The price of Stellar (XLM) has advanced from $ 0.279 to $ 0.418 since the beginning of October 2021, and the current price stands at $ 0.413.

Data source: tradingview.com

If the price breaks the resistance at $ 0.50, the next price target could be at $ 0.60. On the other hand, if the price falls below the support of $ 0.30, it would be a strong “sell” signal and a trend reversal.

NANO is trading above $ 5

The Nano price has risen from $ 4.43 above $ 6 since early October 2021, and the current price stands at $ 5.37.

Data source: tradingview.com

If the price jumps back above $ 6, it would be a signal to trade NANO, and the next price target could be at $ 6.5 or even higher. The critical support level is around $ 4, and if the price breaks it, it would be a strong sell signal.

Summary

