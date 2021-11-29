Leftist candidate Xiomara Castro leads in Honduran presidential elections, according to preliminary results

Posted: Nov 29, 2021 02:53 GMT

The presidential candidate of Libertad y Refundación (Libre) has 632,379 votes (53.48%). This represents an advantage of 229,249 votes over Nasry Asfura, of the ruling National Party, according to the count of the National Electoral Council (CNE) at 10:30 pm.

The National Electoral Council (CNE) of Honduras offered the first report on the Preliminary Electoral Results Transmission System (TREP) of the general elections this Sunday, November 28, in which the successor of President Juan Orlando Hernández was elected.

The leftist candidate Xiomara Castro, from the Libertad y Refundación (Libre) party, has an advantage in the presidential elections in Honduras, according to the first cut of preliminary results.

In the first balance offered at 8:40 p.m. (local time), the CNE gave the count of 2,929 presidential minutes that have been processed (16.01% of the total).

In this report, it was reported that Castro had 297,714 votes (53.44%). In second place was the candidate Nasry Asfura, of the ruling National Party, with 189,451 votes (34.01%). Between Castro and Asfura there is a difference of 108,263 votes, that is, 19.43 percentage points.

In the third place of the preliminary results was the candidate of the Liberal Party, Yani Rosenthal, with 51,446 votes (9.23% of the preferences).

“We won”

At 10:00 p.m., Castro offered a message in which he proclaimed his victory based on the trend shown by the preliminary results, which at that time added 632,379 votes, and a difference of 229,249 over Asfura, which accounted for 403,130, according to the CNE count.

“We won,” said the candidate from the headquarters of the Partido Libertad y Refundación, despite the fact that the preliminary results had only scrutinized a little more than 33% of the minutes.

In a short speech, Castro pointed out that he would reach out to his opponents and that he would form a government of reconciliation.

“I will call for a dialogue starting tomorrow (Monday) with all sectors of the Honduran nationality so that we can find points of agreement and that this allows us to establish the minimum bases for a next government,” he added.

Historical participation

In the first report, the council’s president, Kelvin Aguirre, announced a “historic turnout” in the elections, with just over 3.2 million citizens who went to the polls, representing 62% of the census. With the advance of the preliminary count, the electoral body’s figures showed a citizen participation of 68.61%.

Despite the authorities’ call to the organizations not to anticipate the announcement of results, the leaders of the two main parties declared themselves the winners during the day.

Former Honduran President Manuel Zelaya affirmed that his wife Xiomara Castro was the winner in the election. “We won,” the game’s general coordinator tweeted.

For its part, the ruling National Party also proclaimed the victory of candidate Nasry Asfura. “We are going to demonstrate with the minutes and with votes the victory of the National Party,” said the leader Juan Diego Zelaya, around 8:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Central Executive Council of the Liberal Party called on its representatives in the Vote Receiving Boards to be attentive in “the defense of the votes and the monitoring of the process until its conclusion“according to a press release that Yadira Bendaña read.

It is estimated that the CNE will offer the second report of the Preliminary Electoral Results Transmission System around midnight.

In addition to electing Hernández’s successor, Hondurans went to the polls to elect three presidential appointees, 20 members of the Central American Parliament, 128 deputies from the National Congress, and 298 mayors and their respective councilors.