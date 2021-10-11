Lawsuit to transact Bitcoin and Ethereum

Into the Block covers the growing dominance of Bitcoin (BTC / USD) as it records positive data on the chain, hitting new four-month peaks. They share an analysis with interesting patterns and indications of unexpected growth potential.

Growing demand to transact on Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchains

The top two cryptocurrencies by market capitalization saw double-digit rate increases, indicating that the demand to transact on their blockchains is on the rise. Around $ 100 million worth of Bitcoin left centralized exchanges, indicating retention trends. Last week, $ 750 million worth of Ethereum (ETH / USD) was withdrawn compared to deposits of $ 306 million in Ether on exchanges.

Bitcoin market dominance reaches 45%

Over the past week, Bitcoin outperformed all other cryptocurrencies in the top 10 by market capitalization. His dominance is now 45%, the highest since August according to data from CoinMarketCap. The recent increase is motivated by growing institutional interest, as evidenced by derivatives and chain data. Large transactions with Bitcoin have never been more numerous in the last four months. For three consecutive days, more than $ 240 billion per day has been transferred. According to Into the Block, this shows that the appetite of institutional investors is growing.

75% chance that the Bitcoin ETF will be approved by the end of October

Optimism about the possibility of a Bitcoin ETF being approved in October is growing. Eric Balchunas, a senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, believes there is a 75% chance of this happening considering that four futures-backed Bitcoin ETFs are awaiting a decision by the end of the month.

Funding rates on popular exchanges peak since May

The most popular crypto derivatives, perpetual exchanges, use a funding rate to create an artificial link between the spot prices and the prices of the perpetrated contracts. Positive funding rates mean that swaps are priced premium and long holders owe a fee to short holders. Funding rates on the three most popular exchanges reached a peak since May. This indicates positive price expectations.

SHIB triples in the last week

The Meme SHIBA INU (SHIB / USD) token lost a quarter of its value on Thursday, but still posted triple growth in the past week. An analysis of the on-chain data shows that the SHIB community is raising the price.

Fantom token reaches its monthly high

The number of transactions with the Fantom token (FTM / USD) on Ethereum hit all-time highs for the month on Thursday. The token processes the majority of transactions on its own blockchain.

