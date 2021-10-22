KuCoin Introduces Features to Bring Cryptocurrencies to the Masses | .

The world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin (KCS / USD) has introduced a number of social trading features in its mobile app to meet growing demand from users, especially newcomers, . learned in a press release.

A special space called KuCoin S will contain these features. Selected users can experience new features here before they launch into the app.

KuCoin is one step closer to realizing its long-term vision

This development is aligned with the exchange’s long-term goal of bringing cryptocurrencies to the masses. By exploring the cryptocurrency sector since its inception, KuCoin has gained a great understanding of entry barriers for outsiders. KuCoin CEO Johnny Lyu commented:

Most professionals in the crypto industry were focused on creating better tools to improve human-protocol interaction. Therefore, the lack of interactions between users has led to rising educational costs and the slow pace of popularization of the industry, thus creating obstacles to mass adoption.

Social commerce functions will facilitate commerce

The new features will not only facilitate cryptocurrency trading at different levels, but will also help KuCoin become the largest social trading platform in the industry.

KuCoin S will provide users with access to current cryptocurrency news with algorithms based on artificial intelligence, new listings and crypto gems.

They will also be able to interact with community leaders or community leaders, learn from the experience and trading strategies of others, and discuss the hottest crypto topics.

Alleviate investment decisions

The new features will also ease the investment decision-making process by enabling quick purchases, copy operations, portfolio verification, and more.

The exchange also improves the overall user interface to better accommodate the new social role for Gen Z. Inspired by the futurism theme, the exchange updated its graphics, colors, and interface elements.

KuCoin integrates the node concept to the new image as a crucial part of the blockchain world. This reflects the social characteristic because each node is connected, but independent of all the others.

Only invited users can access the social commerce features for now. Later this year, they will be available to all users.

